Ethan Galbraith claims he's ready for men's football after completing loan move to Doncaster Rovers

Northern Ireland midfielder Ethan Galbraith believes he is ready for men's football after joining Doncaster Rovers on loan from parent club Manchester United.

The 20-year-old will join the League One side for the entire season and could go straight into their squad for tomorrow's league match against Sheffield Wednesday.

Glengormley man Galbraith has won two caps for Northern Ireland and recently signed a new contract at Old Trafford that will keep him at the club until 2023.

At Rovers, he joins a team led by Richie Wellens that are predicted by most to finish in mid-table in League One this season, but helping them push towards promotion would no doubt turn heads at United.

"I'm delighted to be here, finally get the move over the line, and I can't wait to get started," said Galbraith.

"I'd played with Richie's son at United's reserves, and as soon as my agent let me know (Rovers were interested) there was only one place I wanted to come. Richie's known to play football and that's what I want to do.

"I've been playing Under-23s for the last two seasons and I think I've overcome that stage and I'm ready to play men's football. It's a lot tougher than 23s, it'll be tougher, quicker and sharper, but I'm ready for it.

"Playing for Northern Ireland, it's men's football and it's a different environment to the Under-23s, so I think being away with them will help me a lot coming into men's football at club level.

"I was speaking to the manager, he said be yourself, get on the ball and play. Just do what I usually do on the pitch. I'm buzzing. I've played in front of fans before but not capacity, so to play in front of 20,000 will be amazing.

"I'm a player that likes to get on the ball and dictate play and, if I can up the pitch, maybe a goal or two. Hoping to score a few goals this season."

Manager Wellens added: "I’m delighted, we’ve secured a top footballer. He’s played in the Under-23s for a couple of years and needs the opportunity to play first-team football.

"I think in terms of ability he has every chance of being a top player, I’m looking forward to seeing how he adapts to the physicality of this level.

"The opportunity came to get him in and when a player like Ethan becomes available we couldn’t miss out."

It is believed Manchester United have the option of recalling Galbraith from his loan spell at any time during the season.

Galbraith has made one appearance for the Red Devils, coming off the bench against Astana in the Europa League last season, but has primarily starred for their Under-23 side.

He also won his debut cap for Northern Ireland against Luxembourg in September 2019 before adding a second against Romania last year.

Former United and England defender Rio Ferdinand said earlier in the week that he was keen to see the Northern Irishman head out on loan.

“I think (loan moves) benefit all young players. Special players like (Phil) Foden don’t go out on loan. But for most players... I went out on loan, (Frank) Lampard went out on loan,” said Ferdinand.

“It’ll be beneficial for him going out on loan and get to play men’s football and see how he adapts to that.”