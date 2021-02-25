Ethan Galbraith on bench for Manchester United's Europa League second leg against Real Sociedad

Northern Ireland midfielder Ethan Galbraith is on the Manchester United bench for the second time in Europa League last 32 second leg.

United are 4-0 up following last week's first leg at Real Sociedad and could give Galbraith a second appearance, following his club debut in the same competition as a late substitute against Astana in Kazahstan back in November 2019

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed at yesterday's press conference that Galbraith was in contention to make the squad and it had been hoped he may become the first Northern Irish player to start for United since his international team-mate Paddy McNair lined up for his final game before moving to Sunderland against FC Midtjylland, five years and one week ago in February 2016.

Galbraith, 19, is the 28th Northern Irishman to play competitively for the club, the fifth this century following David Healy, Roy Carroll, Jonny Evans and McNair.

He was also included in the club's UEFA panel for the Europa League knockout stages last season, although didn't make it as far as the matchday squad.

Galbraith was earlier this week added to the club's UEFA B List, which can be updated at any time providing the player was born on January 1, 1999 or later and has been eligible to play for the club for two years since his 15th birthday.

The 19-year-old was linked with a loan move away from United in January but, after remaining at the club, has been starring for the Under 23s and was hailed for his display on Monday night, contributing United's assist in a 3-1 defeat to Everton U23.

Fans on social media were quick to praise his performance, with many calling for his inclusion in the senior squad.

"Ethan Galbraith is such a beautiful passer of the ball," said one United supporter. "I'd love to see him given a chance in that Pogba role at some point this season, most likely in the Europe League. "(He) would add considerable quality to the squad in my opinion as we often lack creativity in that area."

Galbraith made his Northern Ireland debut in a friendly against Luxembourg back in September 2019 and also played in the UEFA Nations League against Romania in November, both appearances coming as a late substitute.