Europa League round of 16 draw: Rangers set to face Crvena Zvezda after shocking Borussia Dortmund

Rangers are set for a trip to Serbia in the last 16 of the Europa League after overcoming Borussia Dortmund in the play-off round in spectacular style.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side will take on Crvena Zvezda (Red Star Belgrade) with West Ham United will take on Sevilla in a mammoth round of 16 tie.

Rangers will host the first leg at Ibrox on March 10, when West Ham will travel to Spain before the return legs a week later on March 17.

Having avoided the likes of the Hammers, the draw presents a real opportunity for Rangers to reach the quarter-finals as they will likely be favourites against a Red Star side that hasn't seen a quarter-final of European competition since lifting the European Cup in 1991.

After the draw, Rangers are as low as 16/1 to win the tournament, having been rated out at 33/1 before bumping off favourites Dortmund.

Rangers are playing in the round of 16 for the third season in succession, although none of their successes in recent years have carried the significance of last night's 6-4 aggregate success over the German giants.

They last met Red Star in the Champions League third qualifying round in 2007, when a last minute Nacho Novo goal secured a 1-0 win at Ibrox after a 0-0 draw in Serbia to secure a group stage spot for the Scottish side.

Rangers would go on to reach the UEFA Cup final that season, eventually losing out to Zenit St Petersburg.

Red Star won their group earlier in the season, edging out Braga to take top spot. The club, of course, enjoyed its finest hour in 1991 when it was crowned European Cup winners after a final victory over Marseille. They previously reached the UEFA Cup final in 1979. They are currently second in the Serbian league, five points behind Partizan.

Red Star were beaten by AC Milan on away goals in last year's round of 32 after a 3-3 aggregate draw.

West Ham are playing in the last 16 for the first time and are aiming to win their second European trophy, having lifted the European Cup Winners' Cup in 1965. Their opponents Sevilla are much more used to success on the continental stage, having won the UEFA Cup / Europa League six times since their first victory in 2006.

Europa League last 16 draw in full

Rangers (SCO) vs Crvena Zvezda (Red Star Belgrade - SRB)

Braga (POR) vs Monaco (FRA)

Porto (POR) vs Olympique Lyonnais (FRA)

Atalanta (ITA) vs Bayer Leverkusen (GER)

Sevilla (SPA) vs West Ham United (ENG)

Barcelona (SPA) vs Galatasaray (TUR)

RB Leipzig (GER) vs Spartak Moskva (RUS)

Real Betis (SPA) vs Eintracht Frankfurt (GER)