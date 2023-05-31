Everton join chase for Manchester City’s Northern Ireland star Shea Charles

Shea Charles (right) came on as a substitute for Manchester City in their final game of the 2022-23 Premier League season

Premier League side Everton are the latest club looking to test Manchester City’s resolve to keep hold of Northern Ireland midfielder Shea Charles.

German clubs Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig have been impressed with the 19-year-old’s progress and now the Toffees have been added to his growing list of admirers.

The talented 19-year-old was named on the substitutes bench by City boss Pep Guardiola for their final Premier League fixture of the season against Brentford, coming on for Nathan Ake just after the hour mark.

Charles is highly rated at City but the challenge of securing regular first-team football with the champions is a formidable one.

A summer departure could be on the cards for the versatile player who has won six caps so far at international level.

Leeds United have also been linked with the teenager but they have just lost their Premier League status while the Toffees have escaped the drop into the Championship.

Everton will be looking to strengthen their midfield after flirting with relegation and Charles is being viewed by some fans as the next Gareth Barry.

​The former England ace, who has the highest number of Premier League appearances in history, was an effective midfield enforcer at Goodison Park.

As Pep Guardiola’s side edge closer to a treble with the FA Cup and Champions League Finals on the horizon, Charles will also be considering his long-term prospects at the club.

Charles has been with City since he was in primary school and earning his first senior competitive appearance in the last Premier League fixture of the season was a proud moment for him.

“I’m a City fan so it’s a dream come true, really. It’s a great experience in that sort of game to make my debut,” he said.

Born in England, Charles qualifies for Northern Ireland through his mum Mary from Newry and along with the likes of Conor Bradley, Trai Hume, Daniel Ballard and Dale Taylor, the midfielder is one of a number of young players who should be around for years trying to take the country to major tournaments.

He is set to be in the starting line-up when O’Neill’s team play Denmark in Copenhagen on June 16 in their latest Euro 2024 group game.

Charles can also play in central defence or as a full-back and that versatility makes him even more appealing to interested clubs.

If City don’t wish to sell at this point in time, a loan is a possibility so that he can gain vital experience.

City have the FA Cup decider to come on Saturday against Manchester United at Wembley, followed by the Champions League Final in Istanbul versus Inter Milan.

Meanwhile, German Jorg Schmadtke has been appointed as Liverpool’s new sporting director.

The 59-year-old, who left a similar role at Bundesliga side Wolfsburg at the beginning of 2023, will take up his post on June 1.

He will replace former Larne and Distillery midfielder Julian Ward, who is due to leave the club after more than a decade.

Fenway Sports Group president Mike Gordon told the club’s website: “I would like to welcome Jorg to Liverpool Football Club in the knowledge that he will bring a wealth of knowledge and experience into a role in which such qualities can only be beneficial both to him and us

“Jorg will work with our football operations department as it continues to provide support for Jurgen Klopp, in keeping with our ongoing endeavour to keep growing and developing the club in all areas.

“At the same time as we welcome Jorg, we must also bid a fond farewell to Julian Ward, who has served us with unstinting diligence, fortitude and energy in a number of roles, the most recent one being sporting director.

“We wish Julian and his young family the very best for the future and thank him for everything he has done for Liverpool FC during the past 11 years.”

Former goalkeeper Schmadtke made more than 300 Bundesliga appearances for Fortuna Dusseldorf, Freiburg, Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Monchengladbach during his playing career before moving into administration.

He had spells at Cologne, Hannover and Alemannia Aachen before joining Wolfsburg.

Schmadtke joins a club which, by compatriot Klopp’s admission, endured “a bad season”, finishing fifth in the Premier League and missing out on Champions League football next term as a result.