Fermanagh’s Kieran McKenna will not wilt under growing pressures at Manchester United

High praise: Kieran McKenna is highly thought of within the game. Credit: Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

There has been no hiding place for Fermanagh man Kieran McKenna during this rocky period for Manchester United.

While the heat stays on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, McKenna’s lack of coaching experience at the highest level has made him an easy target for critics. But the 35-year-old with a background in Academy football has learned how to swim at the deep end — and during a storm.

Like his compatriot Brendan Rodgers, McKenna’s own playing career was cut cruelly short by injury, a chronic hip complaint ended that dream in 2009 at the age of just 22.

Whitey Anderson, who coached him at Ballinamallard United, was impressed with a young McKenna’s willingness to learn.

“He wanted to know the way we were doing certain things and why,” said Anderson. “Beside his abilities, it was his attitude and acumen that stood out. He was a bright lad, tactically astute as a player and with a football intelligence.”

The decision to focus on coaching has won him many admirers and his development has been acknowledged by players and staff who know more about his contribution than supporters.

McKenna, whose parents Liam and Mary run the award-winning Manor House Country Hotel just outside Enniskillen, excelled at Spurs under the tutelage of the highly-regarded John McDermott, now technical director of the FA.

Jose Mourinho drafted McKenna onto his first-team staff at Old Trafford in 2018 following the departure of long-standing assistant Rui Faria.

The current Roma boss noticed how the young coach would study his training methods and later incorporate elements of them into his own sessions with the Under-18 team. “He’s smart that kid — he listens, learns,” Mourinho would tell staff

When Solskjaer took charge, McKenna was given a more prominent coaching role at one of the most scrutinised clubs on the planet.

It was an opportunity the Ulsterman couldn’t let slip even if the learning curve was steep.

Solskjaer’s own decisions about staff, selection and tactics should come under the microscope more than McKenna’s coaching experience.

His sessions have been praised by the players, including Raphael Varane who said they were “very detailed”.

Having played under Mourinho, Carlo Ancelotti, Rafael Benitez, Zinedine Zidane, Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari at Real Madrid before his summer move to United, the France defender’s opinion matters.

One source has suggested that McKenna is more comfortable working with younger players “because that’s where his experience has been”.

But McKenna is not afraid to get tough.

“He’s got very high standards technically, physically and tactically so he’ll definitely have a snap at them if they’re not delivering what he wants,” one source said.

McKenna, who is assisted most closely on a day-to-day basis by Michael Carrick, has had to learn fast and it’s a daunting challenge he hasn’t shirked.

Those who know him say he is fiercely ambitious and wants to be a manager.

His growing influence at United has certainly been a valuable education and this Fermanagh man has plenty more to offer.