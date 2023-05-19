Feyenoord chief Slot is Tottenham’s top target

Premier League

Feyenoord’s Arne Slot has emerged as the prime candidate for the Tottenham Hotspur job, after initial discussions among the hierarchy.

Daniel Levy has been leading the first stage of interviews in the last few weeks, and the 44-year-old (below) is seen as most meeting Spurs’ requirements for the profile.

They include a progressive and up-and-coming coach, and one with a record of bringing on a new team with a modern style of play. Some football figures in the Netherlands believe Slot’s work with Feyenoord in that regard, as he leads them to a first title in six years, is superior even to Erik ten Hag’s at Ajax.

It is for that reason the Dutch club are determined to keep Slot, and willing to offer him a huge pay increase, while seeking to persuade him to give the club a season in the Champions League. Feyenoord have already been successful in fending off Premier League interest from Leeds United and Crystal Palace.

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp’s poor disciplinary record and his failure to heed previous conduct warnings were aggravating factors which led to the Liverpool manager receiving a two-match touchline ban for implying bias by referee Paul Tierney.

Klopp was fined £75,000 and will not be in the technical area for their final Premier League home game of the campaign against Aston Villa on Saturday but the second match of his punishment has been suspended until the end of next season.