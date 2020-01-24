Firmino fires ruthless Pool closer to title

Liverpool's relentless charge towards the Premier League title continued last night when they overcame Wolves 2-1 at Molineux.

The unbeaten Reds have now won 22 of 23 league games this season after Roberto Firmino's 84th minute strike finished off Nuno Espirito Santo's side.

It was a 40th successive game unbeaten in the Premier League for Jurgen Klopp's men who remain on course to land a first title in 30 years as they sit 16 points clear at the top with one game in hand over second placed Manchester City.

Jordan Henderson's goal on eight minutes separated the sides at the break but Wolves equalised in the 51st minute following a superb move that was started and finished by Mexico international Raul Jimenez.

Firmino's late finish won it but Klopp's men suffered a blow midway through the first half when Sadio Mane went off with an injury.

He was replaced by new signing Takumi Minamino, who was handed his Premier League debut.