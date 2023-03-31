Football rumours: Could Lionel Messi land in Saudi Arabia?

Paris Saint-Germain’s Lionel Messi after the final whistle following the UEFA Champions League, Group A match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester. Picture date: Wednesday November 24, 2021. — © Martin Rickett

Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramoscould both be off to Saudi Arabia from Paris St Germain after the club stalled their contract talks amid the club facing sanctions from Financial Fair Play, The Mirror reports.

What the papers say

Chelsea have placed a hefty transfer fee of up to £70million on their midfielder Mason Mount with the young player showing interest in joining his former coach Thomas Tuchel at Bayern Munich, according to The Guardian.

Mason Mount has reportedly shown interest in joining Bayern Munich (Mike Egerton/PA) — © Mike Egerton

Manchester City’s Ilkay Gundogan’spotential move to Barcelona could give Manchester United the chance to snare the signature of Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong from the Spanish club, the Mirror reports.

Evan Ferguson has reportedly knocked back interest from several Premier League clubs with the 18-year-old Republic of Ireland striker keen to continue developing developing at Brighton, according to The Sun.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Andreas Christensen, right, could be on his way back to the Premier League (Isabel Infantes/PA) — © Isabel Infantes

Andreas Christensen: The former Chelsea player could be on his way back to the Premier League with several clubs interested in the Barcelona defender.

Aymeric Laporte: The Spanish defender currently playing for Manchester City is reportedly receiving interest from Paris St Germain.