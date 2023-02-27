Football rumours: Newcastle eye move for Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney

Kieran Tierney could be on his way to Newcastle (Steven Paston/PA) — © Steven Paston

Newcastle are considering a summer move for Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney, according to the Mirror. The Scotland international joined the Gunners in 2019 for £25million but has lost his place to former Manchester City full-back Oleksandr Zinchenko and the Magpies are ready to swoop and bring him north.

What the papers say

Nottingham Forest are keeping tabs on Norwich youngster Andrew Omobamidele, writes the Sun. Forest will need to strengthen their defence if they remain in the Premier League and the 20-year-old has caught the eye of City Ground boss Steve Cooper. Omobamidele has made 40 appearances for the Canaries and scored two goals.

Viktor Gyokeres has caught the eye of Everton and Bournemouth (Barrington Coombs/PA) — © Barrington Coombs

Everton and Bournemouth are monitoring Coventry striker Viktor Gyokeres according to Football Insider. Both clubs are keen on the Sweden international and he may become available over the summer for a fee in the region of £10million. Leeds are also showing an interest in the 25-year-old.

Brentford goalkeeper David Raya is keen to fight for trophies amid links to several clubs, including Tottenham, says the Athletic.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Mohamed Salah may leave Liverpool (PA) — © Peter Byrne

Mohamed Salah: The Egypt international would be prepared to leave Liverpool if the club fail to qualify for next season’s Champions League states Fichajes.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: Arsenal, Newcastle and West Ham have all made offers of around £25million for the Lazio midfielder.