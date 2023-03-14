Football rumours: Real Madrid ramp up pursuit of Jude Bellingham

Real Madrid have reportedly made first contact with Jude Bellingham as they ramp up their pursuit of the Borussia Dortmund midfielder. The Daily Mail, citing AS, says a representative from the team travelled to Germany to meet the 19-year-old and his family, with the club angling for a mammoth £123.7million deal.

What the papers say

The Manchester Evening News says Manchester United are planning to let winger Facundo Pellistri leave the club on loan next season. The club is believed to be confident in the 21-year-old’s long-term prospects, and view a loan move as preferable to selling him outright.

Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha (Zac Goodwin/PA) — © Zac Goodwin

Wilfried Zaha has been offered a £9m-a-season deal by Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad, according to the Daily Mail. The Crystal Palace forward is out of contract in the summer.

And The Telegraph reports Arsenal are hopeful of rebuffing significant interest in 15-year-old midfielder Ethan Nwaneri to keep him at the Emirates Stadium.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Toni Kroos in action for Real Madrid (Adam Davy/PA) — © Adam Davy

Toni Kroos: Mundo Deportivo says the former Germany midfielder has decided to re-sign with Real Madrid for at least one more season.

Thomas Meunier: Borussia Dortmund are opting to try to sell the Belgium defender this summer, according to Calciomercato.