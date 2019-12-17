Former Linfield doctor Andy Massey to leave Liverpool for FIFA role in the new year

Andy Massey (left), during his time with Liverpool, has recently started his new role as FIFA's Director of Medical services

Andy Massey's remarkable rise through the sporting world is set to continue.

The Bangor man is currently head of medical services at European champions Liverpool, but is expected to leave to become director of medical at FIFA on March 1.

"The medical director will lead Fifa's medical and anti-doping team, dealing with all matters relating to health in football," read a Fifa statement.

Massey has been dubbed the 'master of medicine' at Anfield, credited with a key role in enabling the Liverpool players to carry out Jurgen Klopp's high-energy style.

Early in Klopp's reign at Anfield, the squad struggled with the new demands but Massey is understood to have had a significant impact in helping the players to adjust.

"At one stage, we had 13 hamstring injuries but now, with the benefit of two pre-seasons, we’re seeing the boys work so much harder and they look like they’re more protected," he told the Liverpool club website.

Massey was, of course, involved in the side's Champions League victory in June.

Massey, a former schoolboy international who played Irish League football for Bangor and Linfield, began his medical career with the Adelaide Crows Australian football team Down Under.

On returning home, he worked for the Belfast Giants, initially as a physiotherapist. After graduating from Queen's University, he was appointed as the Giants' team doctor.

He would make his move into football in 2009, appointed Northern Ireland's national team doctor while also fulfilling similar duties at Linfield.

Liverpool came calling in 2013, Massey initially working as the Academy doctor before being promoted to the first team two years later.