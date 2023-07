In 2020-21, Chelsea started the season with Frank Lampard in charge and ended it with Thomas Tuchel at the helm. In 2022-23, they began it with Tuchel in the technical area and will finish it with Lampard in the dugout. There are plenty of ways of illustrating the mess Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital have made and this feels another. After the upgrade two seasons ago, the downgrade now.