Frank Lampard says wife Christine helps him make tough decisions as Chelsea FC manager

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has revealed he turns to his wife Christine when faced with tough decisions about the Blues.

The former England footballer (42) admitted he often consults with TV presenter Christine over his players' "life issues".

"She definitely coaches me. I do throw a lot of things off Christine," said Frank.

"She's not picking what full-back we're going to play that weekend but at the same time, if I have certain issues which are life issues - and actually football issues sometimes - I can definitely go home ask.

The former midfielder added: “It’s a different view, a different opinion.

"I go, 'Christine, what do you think about this problem: I've got a player here and he didn't turn up for training yesterday. But we still probably need him on the weekend, what do you think?'

"And she goes: 'Does he have a girlfriend, a wife? Is there a problem? Have you spoken to them? Maybe you should speak to them.'

"So she's not my life coach as such, but I'm very fortunate to have someone to bounce things off of at home."

Frank, who took up the Chelsea post last July, married Christine (41), formerly Bleakley, in 2015. The couple welcomed their daughter Patricia, two, in September 2018.

Newtownards native Christine is also step-mum to his eldest daughters Luna, 15, and Isla, 13, with former fiancee Elen Rivas.

Frank added that the Loose Women presenter also helps him keep his head out of the game sometimes, as he’s guilty of getting “bogged down”.

Speaking to The High Performance Podcast, Frank said: “Christine has a bit of a joke with me at home when we’re watching football constantly all the time.

"She does reflect on the fact that it’s only kicking a ball... She’s almost like, you’re becoming really, really intense about this, and maybe not seeing a bit of clarity in this instance."

On Christine's work ethic, doting husband Frank said: "She's had a really good career in what she does, and I really sort of - I obviously love her very much but I really respect her for how she’s got on in her career and work, and how diligent she is.

"Like when we're at home, and she's been working recently doing a TV program, an early morning one, and we're sitting and I'm doing my patterns at night. We've got a young baby there, and she's doing her notes at night."