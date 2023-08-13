Fred completes move from Manchester United to Fenerbahce
Manchester United midfielder Fred has completed his transfer to Fenerbahce.
United announced a deal had been agreed between the two clubs on Friday and the Brazil international travelled to Turkey on Saturday for a medical and to discuss terms.
Both happened without an issue, so Fred heads to Istanbul in a move worth an initial 10million euros (£8.6m) rising to a possible 15m euros (£12.9m).
The 30-year-old, who moved to Old Trafford from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2018 and had made 213 appearances for the club, had already said his goodbyes on social media.
He said on Saturday: “Thanks for everything, Manchester United Football Club.
“Today ends one of the most beautiful stages of my career. I lived the dream of wearing the shirt of one of the biggest clubs in the world.
“Going through ups and downs, I leave with the conviction that I always gave my best during all training sessions and games.
“It was five years of a true dream for me and my family. I will be forever grateful for the opportunity. Forever a Red!”