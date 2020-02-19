Harry Gregg inspired my sermons to young people, says Catholic bishop friend
A senior Catholic bishop has told how his friend, the late Harry Gregg, provided the inspiration for his confirmation service homilies.
Lifelong football fan Tony Farquhar, Auxiliary Bishop Emeritus of Down and Connor, cheered Harry on as a young football supporter and later got to know him through the Milk Cup youth tournament, which he attends on the North Coast each summer.
The pair became close and the Bishop, who will attend Friday's funeral of the Manchester United and Northern Ireland legend in Coleraine, following his death on Monday, revealed how he borrowed a line from Gregg's acceptance speech when he was awarded an honorary doctorate by the Ulster University some years ago.
"Harry told the students that when he was at school, a teacher had said to him: 'Gregg, you're stupid and you are a dreamer'. He then added to an audience who hung on his every word: 'I've proved I am not stupid and never give up on your dreams'.
"I thought it summed up perfectly what I wanted to say to young people starting out on life's journey."
Never give up on your dreams became the theme of Bishop Tony's homily to hundreds of children in his diocese on their confirmation days.
"It also gave me the chance to tell them the story of Harry Gregg," he added.
"He was renowned for his sporting prowess and for his bravery in the Munich air disaster. But he was also to be admired for the highest values and standards he lived by.
"Harry could be forthright and direct, as many have acknowledged in the tributes to him. He didn't suffer fools gladly. But he also had a warm and gentle side.
"I treasured his friendship and his company."
Bishop Tony, a well-known and hugely respected figure in Northern Ireland football at all levels, has been a regular attender at Windsor Park internationals since the 1950s when Gregg's career began.
"I was captivated by his fearless goalkeeping style," he said. "One of my earliest memories of him is in the infamous Battle of Belfast against Italy in 1957 which turned into a free-for-all between the teams. No one who was there could forget it.
"I was fortunate in later life to get to know Harry at the Milk Cup, which he helped establish, on his native North Coast.
"We became friends and one of the nicest Christmas presents I have ever received was a copy of his autobiography, which he arranged to sign for me one day at his house at Articlave, near Castlerock.
"I was there for over two hours before he produced a pen.
"We talked and talked about football in particular and life in general. He was an incredibly learned and interesting man. I noticed a framed schoolboy international jersey had pride of place over his Manchester United and senior Northern Ireland shirts and always remember him explaining that if it hadn't been for that first jersey, there wouldn't have been any more."
Dundee United-supporting Bishop Tony's own football roots are in the universities game, being closely associated with Queen's and the University of Ulster at Coleraine. He has travelled the world watching football and at the World Cup in Italy in 1990 was famously instrumental in arranging for the competing Republic of Ireland team an audience with the Pope at The Vatican.
The bond between the Catholic Bishop and the Coleraine Protestant is not as unlikely as it may have seemed.
Gregg was ambivalent when it came to creeds. A regular churchgoer when he left Coleraine to begin his career in England, he once explained: "I attended church on a Sunday everywhere I travelled with United and Northern Ireland. If I couldn't find one of my own Protestant faith, I attended a Catholic service, because to me a church is a church."