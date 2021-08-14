Harry Kane will make sure title stays with Manchester City, says Tottenham legend Pet Jennings

Tottenham Hotspur and Northern Ireland legend Pat Jennings believes Manchester City will be red hot favourites to defend their title if they net Harry Kane.

Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo says he will decide whether Kane will be involved against Manchester City tomorrow after today’s training session.

The England captain joined in with group training for the first time yesterday following a five-day quarantine period at the club’s training ground which came after he returned late from holiday.

Kane, who wants to join City this summer, was expected back from the Bahamas last Monday, but did not show as he tried to force a move away.

Jennings helps young goalkeepers in the Tottenham academy and he has now played and worked under 17 Spurs managers. The former goalkeeper played 590 times for the club as well as 327 times for Arsenal and he returned to Spurs to coach in 1993 after being asked by Ossie Ardiles.

The Newry man helped Spurs win an FA Cup, two League Cups, Charity Shield and Uefa Cup.

Still a proud ambassador for McDonald’s grassroots football programme, Jennings is waiting to see if Spurs hero Kane will be on the move.

“It’s an unbelievable situation with Harry, he’s such a fantastic player for us. Not only in the goals he scores, but the job he does for the team,” said Jennings who left Tottenham for north-London rivals Arsenal in 1977.

“He heads more balls away from corners than probably our defenders do.

“If he is allowed to leave he will be a massive miss, but that is the way football is with Jack Grealish joining City and Lionel Messi even leaving Barcelona for PSG. City are a brilliant team now, never mind having the talent that is Harry Kane added to their squad.

“Chelsea have made some good signings as well and Liverpool have injured players back so they could be strong again, but if City do sign Harry they will be the team to beat.”

Jennings, who was the Football Writer’s Player of the Year in 1973 and won the PFA award three years later, says he loves working with the young Spurs keepers.

“I love the coaching, passing on my experience of playing 1,100 games over to the kids,” he added. “We never had goalkeeping coaches when I was starting out. In the modern game everyone works together.

“I had 12 years in the game before I had my first goalkeeping coach, Bob Wilson, whenever I went to Arsenal. I was a year and a half at Watford and 13 years at Tottenham and never had a coach. Looking back, they are great times.”

Tomorrow’s battle at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (4.30pm) will see Santo take charge of his first competitive game.

“Harry (Kane) joined the group today, he trained, we had a talk,” Nuno said.

“Of course it’s a private conversation but everything is OK. He’s preparing himself, like Bryan Gil, like Cristian Romero, players that joined us later.

“We have to be careful but everything’s OK. We still have the session tomorrow to decide on players that don’t have too many sessions with us. We have to think and we still have the day of tomorrow to make decisions.”