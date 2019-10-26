How Jonny Evans' ruthless mentality fired Leicester City to record win at Southampton, reveals Jamie Vardy

At 6-0 up, players would perhaps be forgiven for easing their way through the final 33 minutes of a match.

But Jonny Evans' insatiable appetite wasn't going to let that happen to Leicester City at St Mary's on Friday evening.

Aided by Ryan Bertrand's 12th minute dismissal, goals from Ben Chilwell, Youri Tielemans, Jamie Vardy and two from Ayoze Perez had the visitors 5-0 up against Southampton at half-time.

The message from boss Brendan Rodgers, whose reputation continues to rise, was to treat the second half like it was 0-0.

But when the sixth goal arrived via Perez on 57 minutes, Evans had more ambitious ideas.

The record Premier League victory, he knew, was Manchester United's 9-0 smashing of Ipswich Town in 1995.

While they could only tie that landmark after two more from Vardy and a James Maddison strike, the injury-time penalty slotted home by Vardy was enough to edge past the record for an away win in the English top-flight, dating back to 1888.

It had previously sat at 8-0, shared by three clubs.

Afterwards, Vardy revealed he and his team-mates were motivated to continue pushing forward by Northern Ireland defender Evans.

"We found out (about the record) at 6-0 and Jonny Evans sprinted over to say that if we carried on doing what we were doing we could get the record," he said on Sky Sports.

"We went all the way to the end and managed to do it. It's a great performance from the lads and I'm absolutely buzzing for the fans.

"It was a complete performance. We know that when you've got 10 men it can be difficult but we also knew if we carried on with our gameplan then we could cause a lot of problems. It's credit to the boys."

The win moves Leicester to second place in the table, five points behind Liverpool but having played a game more.

So just how does Rodgers' team compare to the City side that won the league in the 15/16 campaign under Claudio Ranieri?

"I think football-wise it's different," Vardy mused. "There was a lot of counter-attacking when we won the league. We can still attack but we keep the ball well, do it at pace and we can hurt anyone."