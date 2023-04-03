How Wimbledon nearly became the Belfast Dons 25 years ago with Mo Mowlam leading the charge
Recalling the extraordinary tale of the fight for a Premier League club based in Northern Ireland
Steven BeacomBelfast Telegraph
Feeling a warm afterglow from The Good Friday Agreement 25 years ago, Mo Mowlam wanted to bring Premier League football to Northern Ireland. She really did! Had the then Secretary of State got her wish, people here could have been watching Belfast Dons take on Liverpool or Manchester United. The Irish FA had other ideas.