I loved watching Jonny Evans as a kid, says Man United new boy Rasmus Hojlund

Evans is currently with United on a short-term deal and waiting to see if the club prolong his stay.

Denmark international Hojlund was shut out by Evans and his Northern Ireland team-mates at Parken in a Euro 2024 qualifier in June, although Jonas Wind’s goal proved to be the winner.

Hojlund grew up as a United supporter and was quizzed on players he enjoyed watching.

“Of course, Jonny Evans and he’s here now. I also got to play against him with the national team but yeah, all the guys in recent times. Literally everybody,” Hojlund told United’s website.

There have been suggestions that manager Erik Ten Hag could offer the former Leicester City defender a short-term contract and should he seal a remarkable return to the club after leaving in 2015, he would become United’s fourth signing of the summer following the arrivals of Hojlund, Andre Onana and Mason Mount.

Evans’ Northern Ireland team-mate Isaac Price, meanwhile, has explained why he made the tough call to quit Everton for Belgian side Standard Liege.

“Everton didn’t want me to leave,” said the talented teenager.

“They wanted me to sign a new contract but I was convinced of the idea of joining the Rouches and taking a step forward for my career. I know that many players have passed through the club before joining major leagues but my mind is at Standard where I want to do things correctly before seeing further.

“I’ve hardly ever played in the first team before, so I have to understand the game and adapt to it. I felt it was the right time to take a big step in my career.”

Price has four Northern Ireland caps and is expected to feature in the Euro 2024 qualifiers in Slovenia and Kazakhstan next month. He started in the 1-0 defeats away to Denmark and at home to Kazakhstan and it was a sign of the faith in the youngster from Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill.

Brought through the ranks as a midfielder at Everton, where he played in the Premier League under Frank Lampard, O’Neill opted to use him just behind the striker against the Danes and Kazaks. After the qualifiers he stated: “I was delighted to play the last two games. The experience is something which you can’t get anywhere else. International football is very different to the football you play at your club.

“Next we have two tough away games coming up in September and we have to try and get three points in both.”