Ipswich job has come at right time for me, says Fermanagh man Kieran McKenna as he opts to leave Manchester United

Ambitious Fermanagh man Kieran McKenna says it’s the right time for him to take his first step into management with Ipswich Town.

The 35-year-old has quit his coaching role with Manchester United and has signed a three-and-a-half-year deal at Portman Road, becoming the 19th manager in the club’s history.

McKenna replaces Paul Cook in the Ipswich hotseat, previously occupied by former Northern Ireland midfielder Jim Magilton and Republic of Ireland internationals Roy Keane and Mick McCarthy.

Joining the Ulsterman as Town’s assistant manager is Martyn Pert, who also leaves United’s coaching set-up. Both men will be in attendance for tomorrow’s home League One fixture with Sunderland, with a formal press conference scheduled for Monday.

“I’d like to thank Mark Ashton and the owners for putting their faith in me and Martyn to take the club forward,” McKenna told the club website.

“Leaving a club like Manchester United was obviously a difficult decision, but I strongly believe in the opportunity to build something here.

“It feels like the right time, project and club to make my first step into first-team management.

“For now, the focus for the team has to be on a huge game on Saturday. After that, I cannot wait to meet everyone and get to work.”

Ipswich CEO Mark Ashton gave the new arrivals a warm welcome to the club.

“I’m delighted to officially welcome Kieran and Martyn to the club,” he said.

“Kieran is a highly-respected young coach who has been working at the top level of English football and with one of the biggest clubs in world football for a number of years in Manchester United.

“He comes to the club with pedigree within the game and with exciting plans about how he is going to take the team forward. When we met, there was a clear meeting of minds in terms of how we will execute the vision of this football club.”

After studying sports science at Loughborough University, McKenna took on a coaching role back at Spurs. He was named their Under-18s manager in 2015 at the age of 29 and soon led them to the semi-finals of the FA Youth Cup. Having been coveted by Liverpool when Brendan Rodgers was in charge, McKenna joined Manchester United, the club he grew up passionately supporting, as U18s boss in 2016 and subsequently led them to a league title.

By 2018, he had been promoted to the first team set-up to assist Jose Mourinho alongside Michael Carrick. He continued with that role alongside Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and, in recent weeks, new interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

McKenna said: "It has been a great honour to work for Manchester United for the last five years. When I arrived as Under-18s lead coach in 2016, I had the privilege to work within a world-leading youth development system, coaching excellent talent in a truly fantastic environment.

"I’ll always be grateful to Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. I have learnt so much during the past four years and it was a pleasure to be part of such a dedicated group of staff. I would like to thank Ralf Rangnick, I have really enjoyed the short time I have worked with him and I really appreciate his understanding throughout this process.

"From the start of my coaching career, it has always been my ultimate ambition to move into football management and I now have a fantastic opportunity to do that at Ipswich Town, an amazing club with a fantastic history.

"I want to thank the staff and players that I have worked with over the years and, of course, wish Ralf and this incredible club all the best for the future."