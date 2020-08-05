Jadon Sancho hunt shows Manchester United have learned from Alexis Sanchez woe

The received wisdom two and a half years ago — inside Old Trafford, not just outside — was that if Alexis Sanchez is available, you sign him.

It was not entirely wrong, either. It is easy to forget now, as talks over an expected sale to Inter Milan progress, but Sanchez arrived in Manchester as one of the most devastating attacking players in European football, having broken the 20-goal barrier in three of his last four seasons, hitting 30 for Arsenal in the previous campaign alone.

That a player of his calibre and Premier League pedigree would essentially be available for free — with an unsettled and unwanted Henrikh Mkhitaryan departing in exchange — was viewed as a rare, exceptional opportunity by many at Manchester United. One too good to turn down. One too good to miss.

Of course, the flaw in that reasoning was that there was a club on the other side of town who were more than happy to pass up on Sanchez and they have not looked back since.

Manchester City could be accused of sour grapes at the time, given they suddenly had significant doubts about a player they had come close to signing only five months earlier, but those doubts proved valid.

One of the biggest was Sanchez’s desired salary, the same salary which still hangs like an albatross around United’s neck. The exorbitant figures vary across newspaper reports due to different clauses, incentives and image rights activations.

The most reliable number comes from Football Leaks, who obtained the 49-page contract and revealed his basic Old Trafford wage to be £391,346-a-week during the 2018-19 season following United’s successful qualification for that season’s Champions League.

Whether his weekly pay packet ever reached £500,000 or more through various other add-ons, Sanchez’s performances were never worth such sums.

And his salary — inflated by the absence of a transfer fee — was not the only problem. Sanchez cost United both money and their bargaining position, weakening the club’s hand in negotiations with other key players.

Paul Pogba’s nose was put out of joint and he is still yet to renew terms, despite finally being content enough to stay at Old Trafford for the foreseeable future.

David de Gea is now earning a salary comparable to Sanchez’s, and has another three years left to run on his contract, with his performances and status as United’s first-choice under scrutiny.

It is no secret that Sanchez struggled to adapt to life in Manchester — regularly returning to London when possible — and never fully assimilated into the core group at Carrington.

In his defence, the majority of his time as a first-team squad member coincided with Jose Mourinho’s downfall and were not United’s happiest in general, but some of the Chilean’s struggles were his own making and they reflected in his performances. He left for Inter last summer after five goals in 45 appearances.

Finally, the sorry chapter appears to be coming to a close. And as negotiations with the Serie A club over a permanent move for Sanchez advance, so do talks with Borussia Dortmund for Jadon Sancho.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was relaxed about United’s transfer business yesterday ahead of their return to Europa League action against LASK Linz, insisting that the window is long and there was no need to secure targets early, but there is confidence that United will strike a structured and incentivised deal which meets Dortmund’s €120m (£108m) asking price. Sancho could be a United player by this time next week.

If the right payment plan can be agreed, he will have eyes for Sanchez’s No.7 shirt. Sancho’s salary will not be modest — and likely to be in the region of £300,000-a-week — but nor will it break the wage structure already in place.

He is 20-years-old, not 29, and coming off the back of two extraordinarily productive Bundesliga campaigns with room to grow and develop, rather than arriving after a difficult six months at his previous club with further regression likely. He is a player for today and tomorrow, rather than just today.

Taking all that into consideration, you could say signing Sancho is a ‘no-brainer’, an opportunity far too good to turn down, and one to simply wave through just as with Sanchez before him.

That eerie similarity between the two deals is a reminder that there are no guarantees in football and fewer still in the transfer market.

But the many differences suggest that United are finally moving on from their greatest, most starry-eyed mistakes of the past and learning from them too.