Jamal Lewis: Liverpool target Northern Ireland full-back but valuation could prove stumbling block

Liverpool have identified Northern Ireland left-back Jamal Lewis as one of their top summer transfer targets.

The Premier League champions are keen to sign back-up for left-back Andrew Robertson and are understood to have opened negotiations for 22-year-old Lewis.

The Canaries full-back has a season of top tier football under his belt, starting 25 league games last term as his club finished bottom and were relegated to the Championship.

Liverpool have previously taken advantage of clubs' demotions to get a cut-price deal, including landing Robertson for £8m after Hull City dropped out of the Premier League in 2017. A year previous, Gini Wijanldum came in from relegated Newcastle United for less than £25m.

Now the Reds are keen to repeat the tactic by bringing in Lewis.

Liverpool are understood to want the player for £10m, while, as reported in the Belfast Telegraph last month, Norwich are keen to land closer to double that fee at £20m, having rejected a £12m bid from Crystal Palace in January.

A potential way to bridge the gap would be the Reds' teenage left-back Yasser Larouci, who is set to leave the club this summer and could go in the opposite direction.

Should the deal go through, Lewis would become the most expensive Northern Ireland player in history, topping George Saville's move to Middlesbrough and Jonny Evans' 2015 switch to West Brom, both for £8m.

He is certainly keen to exit Carrow Road ahead of the new season as he looks to remain a Premier League player.

"Everyone personally wants to get to the highest level they can," he told the Belfast Telegraph in June.

"I would love to play Champions League and I feel like definitely within a couple of years I'll be at a quality where I'm able to do that. I've got a taste of the Premier League this year and I want to play in this league week in, week out for the rest of my career.

"Everyone has their individual goals that they set and those are a few of mine. I intend to hit them."

Another stumbling block in the potential move to Anfield, though, could be the lack of regular game-time. With Robertson now regarded among the best left-backs in world football, Lewis would arrive at Liverpool as understudy, with starts limited as a result.

Should he prioritise gaining maximum minutes on the pitch, as Northern Ireland boss Ian Baraclough is keen to stress to his squad, then he could look elsewhere.

An alternative option could be Tottenham Hotspur, who were linked with a move earlier in the year.