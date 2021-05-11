Jonny Evans could face Manchester United after playing through pain barrier for Leicester 

Premier League

Jonny Evans was injured in the warm-up for Friday evening's defeat to Newcastle United.

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers will give injured Jonny Evans every opportunity to play against his old club Manchester United tonight — despite the FA Cup Final being only four days away.

Northern Ireland defender Evans was forced out of Leicester’s game with Newcastle on Friday night after a reoccurrence of his heel issue in the warm-up.

“Jonny’s a real warrior so you know if he’s not able to at least give it a go, then he’s really suffering. We’ll just have to see how he is and what his availability is going forward,” admitted Rodgers.

Evans has been playing through the pain barrier as Leicester progressed to the FA Cup final to face Chelsea on Saturday and as they attempt to finish in the top four of the Premier League.

But ahead of Leicester's match with the Magpies, the 33-year-old simply couldn't go through with playing the game.

Rodgers added: “We've been managing him over the last couple of weeks and he's come through really well.

“He was in a lot of pain (last Thursday) and woke up (on Friday) feeling better. In the warm-up, just as he was coming in before kick-off, he felt discomfort.”

Ahead of tonight's clash with United, Rodgers admits Leicester have made hard work of achieving their Champions League dream.

The Foxes have slipped to fourth in the Premier League and Friday's surprise 4-2 defeat to Newcastle allowed Chelsea to overtake them with a 2-1 win at Manchester City.

West Ham's 1-0 defeat to Everton ensured the fifth-placed Hammers remain five points behind with three games left, but Rodgers knows it should have been easier.

He continued: “We are very close to achieving what we want but we know we have to fight and we have made it difficult for ourselves, that's the reality. In the last two games, we haven't got the results we wanted to.

“That means we have to really push and look to win these games, starting with the next game.

“(Being in the top four) shows you how well they've done in a lot of the other games but we have got to play the Europa League finalists and the Champions League finalists in two of our last three league games.”

The Foxes go to Old Trafford ahead of their first FA Cup final appearance in 52 years.

Along with Evans, James Justin and Harvey Barnes (both knee) are expected to be out.

Rodgers added: “It is what it is, Chelsea will have a game midweek (against Arsenal) as well. It's good to have a game to get Friday out of the system. We'll recover and get ready to go again.

“We have shown over the course of the season how the team is developing. It's about concentration, and if you concentrate you give less possibilities to make mistakes. On Friday we lacked that, you do that against good players and they will punish you. That's the learning.”