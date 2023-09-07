Jonny Evans: I’ve always been a United fan and it was an amazing feeling to put the shirt on again

Jonny Evans comes on as a second half substitute for Manchester United against Arsenal last Sunday

Jonny Evans says it was “an amazing feeling” to put the Manchester United shirt on again - even if his return to the club he loves didn’t have a dream ending against Arsenal at the weekend.

Having signed a one year deal with the Red Devils last week, centre-back Evans came off the bench at the Emirates on 84 minutes with the scores level at 1-1 in a compelling Premier League affair.

It was his first appearance for United since agreeing to return to the club in the summer after leaving relegated Leicester City and a first game for the Red Devils in eight years having left Old Trafford in 2015 for West Brom after a trophy laden spell which began when he was a kid.

In injury time Declan Rice’s strike deflected into the net off Evans to give the Gunners the lead before Gabriel Jesus made it 3-1 just before the final whistle.

While disappointed at the result, 35-year-old Evans was overjoyed to once more be wearing the colours of United, where his wife Helen works for their in-house TV station.

“I have always been a United fan and obviously coming through there, that sense of belonging at the club never leaves you,” said Evans.

"I've big connections with the club over the years and was there as a young lad and I've family members working at the club.

"I support the club and any chance I've had to go back and watch them I would do that. I went to the cup finals last season, both cup finals, and Manchester United will always be with me."

On his ‘second debut’ for United, Evans added: “It was obviously an amazing experience and feeling to put the shirt back on again and get back on the pitch.

“I wasn't expecting to come on but we've a few injuries in defence so my second debut as you call it probably came about quicker than expected.

“You want to play competitive matches and although you try and replicate that as much as you can, coming on for the last 10 to 15 minutes of a difficult game in the Premier League is a different sort of challenge.

“Hopefully I get more of them and be up to speed as quickly as I can.”

Evans has won 102 caps and will skipper Northern Ireland against Slovenia on Thursday night in a Euro 2024 qualifier before Sunday’s game in Kazakhstan.

“Playing for my country is a huge honour, I love playing the games and the competitive nature of it,” said Evans.

“It's a good test for us, two away games on the bounce is not something easy to do. We want to go into the end of the group with something to play for.”