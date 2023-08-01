Jonny Evans: Manchester United set to resolve Northern Ireland defender’s future

Northern Ireland international Jonny Evans is understood to be close to earning a one-year deal at Manchester United.

The 35-year-old has impressed manager Erik ten Hag in pre-season and could be set for a longer stay at Old Trafford.

Evans came through United's academy and made almost 200 appearances for the first team before leaving to join West Bromwich Albion in 2015.

In his first stint at Old Trafford, he won three Premier League titles and the 2008 Champions League.

Following his release from Leicester City, the experienced centre-back agreed a short-term deal with United, training with the under-21s before featuring in friendlies against Lyon, Wrexham and Borussia Dortmund.

Ten Hag has been impressed by Evans' leadership and ability to play out from the back and he is wary of a lack of defensive cover.

Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez are his first-choice centre-back pairing, with Victor Lindelof primarily providing cover.

Harry Maguire and Eric Bailly could be on their way out of Old Trafford this summer, while Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe have been released.

United insiders are now predicting a longer deal for Evans after he exceeded expectations during pre-season.

Evans’ Northern Ireland team-mate Steven Davis believes United should keep hold of the defender, saying: "Having played with him for so many years I know the quality he possesses and what he brings with his experience to a dressing room.

"I'm sure that was noticed quite early on having been away from the club for a few years. I wouldn't put it past him extending his stay there beyond pre-season. I think we were all surprised when Man United let him go because whenever you play with him and see the quality he has first hand, it is a player every one rates very highly."