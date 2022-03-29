Jurgen Klopp sends heartfelt gifts to Caoimhin Kelleher’s boyhood Cork club after Liverpool keeper's Carabao Cup heroics

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher celebrates with the trophy after scoring the winning penalty of the Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium, London. Photo credit: Nick Potts/PA Wire

Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp has gifted a signed jersey and heartfelt personal message to the old Cork club of Irish keeper, Caoimhin Kelleher, after the 23-year-old scored the penalty that won the Reds the Carabao Cup last month.

During the tense penalty shoot-out against Chelsea in the final, Kelleher shot the decisive crucial kick past the Blues goalie Kepa, sealing Liverpool’s record ninth League Cup.

Kelleher had played in every Carabao Cup game bar one this season, and then only because first-choice Alisson Becker needed game time after Covid-19, and was the hero in the quarter-final penalty shoot-out against Leicester.

Read more Caoimhin Kelleher and Liverpool’s thrilling win over Chelsea proved just why the League Cup still matters

The Republic of Ireland international joined Liverpool's youth from Ringmahon Rangers in 2015, and his boyhood team shared to social media on Monday photos of the star’s cup final shirt, as well as a handwritten letter from Klopp.

The legendary German manager wrote: "To everyone at Ringmahon Rangers, thank you for sending us Caoimhin. He's done you proud! Cheers!"

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Writing on Twitter, Ringmahon Rangers said: “What a lovely gift to get for the Clubhouse. Caoimhin Kellehers Cup final @LFC winning Jersey. And to top it off a hand written letter from manager Jurgen Klopp. Thanks so much to the @johngibbonsblog from @TheAnfieldWrap for sorting us out.”

Kelleher originally started off as a striker for Ringmahon Rangers, but went on to try his hand at goalkeeping for the Cork side, with his obvious talent for the latter alerting the Merseyside Premier League club to sign the Irishman for their academy.

The rest, is history.