Keith Gillespie hails Saudi Arabian takeover of former club Newcastle as ‘positive move’

The former Northern Ireland international spent three years on Tyneside

Keith Gillespie has been speaking about his former club.

Former Newcastle United and Northern Ireland winger Keith Gillespie believes the Saudi Arabian-backed £305m takeover of the Premier League club is a “positive move” for the city.

The 46-year-old played for The Magpies from 1995 to 1998 and said there will be plenty of interest in the Newcastle hotseat if current manager Steve Bruce is sacked - with Carnlough’s Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers linked.

Sports Direct tycoon Mike Ashley sold the club after 14 turbulent years to the new Saudi Arabian owners last week.

Premier League clubs and fans have expressed concerns how human rights issues linked to the kingdom will reflect on the English top flight.

The takeover was 80% financed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, whose chair is Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Western intelligence agencies claim he ordered the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi - something the Crown Prince denies.

Newcastle director Amanda Staveley denied the takeover was a case of ‘sportswashing’ by Saudi Arabia.

Gillespie said Ashley needed to sell Newcastle as the city “thrives” if the team is doing well - “and they haven't been doing well for a long time”.

“[The takeover] is a positive move but they need to slow down a little bit,” he told BBC Radio Ulster’s Sportsound Extra Time.

“People are getting ahead of themselves because there’s so much wealth but there’s no way they’ll be winning leagues in three years - maybe five, six, seven years they might.

“They can do exactly what Man City have done but you need to attract those players as well and that can be tough.”

Gillespie felt the under pressure Bruce has done a “really good job” guiding Newcastle to tenth and twelfth place finishes in the Premier League with the squad he had to work with.

He said he would be “surprised” if the former Manchester United defender will still be the manager by the end of the season.

“They probably need to buy a few players in January but they don’t want to get involved in a relegation battle and then get relegated to the Championship after a big takeover like that,” said Gillespie.

“It’s unfortunate for Steve Bruce but I think somebody will come in. There’s plenty of names.

“Brendan Rodgers has obviously been mentioned and I think [Antonio] Conte has been mentioned.”