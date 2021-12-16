Kieran McKenna set to be appointed Ipswich Town boss as Manchester United grant permission for talks

Fermanagh-born football coach Kieran McKenna is set to be appointed as the new manager of Ipswich Town.

The Manchester United first-team coach will be announced as Paul Cook’s successor in the coming days for what will be his first managerial post. It is understood McKenna’s current club have granted permission for Ipswich to speak to the 35-year-old.

Former Ipswich managers include Irish internationals Roy Keane and Mick McCarthy.

Cook was sacked after a nine-month spell with Ipswich, which came to an end after just two wins in his last nine matches in charge.

He was replaced by John McGreal in the interim.

McKenna, who will now take over the role, has worked in the first-team coaching staff at Old Trafford under Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and retained his position following the arrival of interim manager Ralph Rangnick earlier this month.

Prior to his appointment to the first-team set-up at Manchester United, he was in charge of the club's Under-18s, a role he previously had at Tottenham Hotspur.

At the age of 23 he retired from professional football and pursued a career in coaching.

Ipswich Town are currently 12th in League One and have won just one out of their last five league games.

On Wednesday night they lost 2-0 to League Two Barrow in an FA Cup second round replay.