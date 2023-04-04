Kurt Zouma agent denies email threat to former Chelsea director

A football agent has denied sending a threatening email to a former Chelsea director demanding payment over the £29m transfer of Kurt Zouma to West Ham.

Saif Alrubie (44) is said to have been involved in a contractual dispute with Marina Granovskaia (48) over the sale of the 28-year-old French defender.

Zouma signed for the east London club in August 2021 for about £29m and Alrubie, who acted as the agent in the deal, is said to have wanted the payment of his commission.

Prosecutors allege Alrubie sent a threatening email to then Chelsea sporting director Ms Granovskaia on May 22 last year.

He appeared at Southwark Crown Court today (Tuesday), wearing dark trousers, a blue blazer over T-shirt and blue espadrilles.

The agent, who lives in Dubai, spoke to confirm his name and stood in the dock to plead not guilty to a single charge under the Malicious Communications Act, of sending an electronic communication with intent to cause distress or anxiety.

Saif Alrubie

The charge says he sent to Ms Granovskaia "an electronic communication, namely an email, which conveyed a message which was a threat, and his purpose, or one of his purposes, in sending it was that it should cause distress or anxiety to the recipient, or to any other person whom he intended its contents or nature to be communicated".

The court previously heard the case involves a "contractual dispute" between Alrubie and Ms Granovskaia over the transfer and the commission owed.

Alrubie faces a seven-day trial at the same court on April 22 next year.

Judge Nicholas Rimmer extended his bail with conditions not to contact the complainant, to notify the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) and police at least 12 hours before departing the UK, and to tell the authorities his new address no later than 12 hours after returning to the country.

Ms Granovskaia left Chelsea last year after almost 20 years at Stamford Bridge, where she rose to prominence as one of the toughest negotiators in football in Roman Abramovich's Chelsea reign.

Her departure came after US billionaire Todd Boehly's sports franchise record £4.25bn purchase of the club following the UK Government sanctions placed on Abramovich.

Zouma returned to the West Ham team last month after undergoing surgery for a knee problem.

Last June he was ordered to carry out 180 hours of community service and banned from keeping cats for five years after admitting kicking and slapping his pet cat.