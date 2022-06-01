Lack of organisation in Stade de France robbed me of chance to watch Champions League final, says NI Liverpool fan with MS

A Co Down wheelchair user whose view of the Champions League final in Paris was blocked out when “unhelpful” stewards opened gates and allowed fans to stream into the stadium has said he may now think twice before travelling around Europe to see his team play.

Gerry Shearer (61), who has multiple sclerosis, said his experience at the Stade de France was “chaotic” and that he and his friends were “robbed” of the opportunity to enjoy the game.

The lifelong Liverpool fan and season ticket holder said the blame “rested squarely on the shoulders of the police, the stewards and the inadequacies of the infrastructure of the Stade de France”.

Gerry said stewards completely lost control when they opened gates and let Liverpool fans in without checking their tickets, leading to fans filling walkways, aisles and the disabled areas.

“I travelled to Paris with three friends, including another wheelchair user and we were really looking forward to the game,” said the Portaferry man, whose side lost 1-0 to Real Madrid on Saturday.

“On gaining access to the inside of the stadium, a steward directed us to the disability access ramp, and at the top of the ramp, we were confronted by three stewards.

“When we showed them our tickets, none of the stewards knew where we were meant to be sitting, and they told us to sit anywhere in the vicinity.

“We found our seats, but unfortunately two of them were already taken and when we spoke to the stewards again, they suggested that we should sit in the disability ‘companion’ seats.”

As kick-off approached, Gerry noticed that more and more fans were entering the block where he was sitting, but they were not taking seats.

He said: “Fans showing tickets to stewards were being waved away with a hand and people were just piling into the stadium. The aisles and the walkways were filled with standing supporters.

“All I can say is thank God there are no cages or compounds now. The whole thing was chaotic and out of control.”

The arrival of more standing supporters meant Gerry and his friends were no longer able to see the pitch, apart from the far right corner flag in front of the Real Madrid fans. This remained his view for the entire game.

When he spoke to a steward about this, he was told: “What do you want me to do?” He suggested clearing the walkway so fans in the disabled area could watch the game, but instead the steward walked away.

“At no time was there any attempt by the stewards to help disabled spectators, spectators with young families or anyone seeking to find their seat,” he said.

“They totally abandoned their responsibilities and lost control and allowed chaos to flourish.”

While Gerry blamed Uefa, the police and stewards for the situation, he also said he was disappointed at a minority of Liverpool fans who had gained access without tickets or with forged tickets.

He said a fellow disabled season ticket holder told him how he had been tear-gassed twice outside the stadium and had witnessed the gates being opened and fans allowed in with “minimal verification” of tickets.

“Uefa passed the stadium without proper risk testing and because of train strikes, all the fans arrived at one station and were directed onto the one underpass,” he said.

Gerry said he had attended the Champions League final in Kyiv in 2018 and it had been a “disaster” as well. However, he noted that the 2019 final between Liverpool and Spurs in Madrid was well-organised, properly policed and an enjoyable experience for those in wheelchairs.

“For those 90 minutes, we can forget our disabilities and get caught up in the excitement and atmosphere and that’s so important to us,” he added.

“But once again, we were robbed of that. I saw nothing of the game, just the backs of supporters and stewards and I wish I’d stayed at home.

“It would definitely make me think twice about going to an away game again in Europe and that’s so unfair.”