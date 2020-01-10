Lafferty and Boyce hunted by Sunderland

Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson has confirmed his club's interest in Northern Ireland strike duo Kyle Lafferty and Liam Boyce. (stock photo)

Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson has confirmed his club's interest in Northern Ireland strike duo Kyle Lafferty and Liam Boyce.

The League One outfit are on the lookout for added firepower to bolster their promotion bid and are hoping to lure the international team-mates to the Stadium of Light.

Scottish side Hearts are also understood to be interested, but the Black Cats are firm favourites to land the pair due to their superior financial muscle.

Lafferty is without a club after his contract at Norwegian side Sarpsborg 08 expired last month.

"Kyle is one of a number of players we have been speaking about here. He's a free agent and he's on our list," said Parkinson.

Hearts sold Lafferty to Rangers in August 2018 but the centre-forward struggled for game time at Ibrox and was released from his contract a year later. He moved to Norway, where he helped Sarpsborg retain their top-flight status.

Lafferty's career has also seen him play in Switzerland, Italy and Turkey as well as spells in England with Burnley, Norwich City and Birmingham City.

Boyce's Burton Albion deal is due to expire this summer and manager Nigel Clough has already admitted that the former Cliftonville forward may be moved on this month, with the Black Cats understood to be preparing a £250,000 bid.

Sunderland boss Parkinson said: "Obviously Liam is under contract at Burton, but he's a good player and has scored goals at this level.

"He is a good player, but it's difficult for me to speak about him as he is under contract."