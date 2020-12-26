Leicester have learned from Champions League heartache against Manchester United, says Jonny Evans

The Foxes host United today with both teams aiming to close the gap to Liverpool at the top of the Premier League.

It is the first time the teams have met since Evans was sent off as the Foxes lost 2-0 and United took the final Champions League spot ahead of them in July.

And the 32-year-old, who is close to signing a new deal at the King Power Stadium, believes the Foxes are better prepared now.

"I think, going back towards the end of last season, I know you have to move on, but we wanted to learn from that game and the way we played," the defender told the club website, with second-placed Leicester a point ahead of United.

"It's always important to learn from previous games. Looking back at the Tottenham game (a 2-0 win on Sunday), we learned from that, but one thing we can learn from this game is they (United) are a good counter-attacking side.

"That day, we tried to sit off and hit them on the counter-attack. They'll be coming away from home in good form and it's important to get the first goal. We know how quickly they can punish us."

Evans won three Premier League titles with United during a nine-year stay at Old Trafford, making 196 appearances, and it remains a stand-out reunion for the Northern Ireland international.

"I suppose it does in a way," he added. "I still know a lot of the staff there and some of the players.

"It's a club that I was at for a long time having come through as a young player there. It's always a nice occasion to play against them and see people that I haven't seen in quite a while."