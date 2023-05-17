Leicester haven’t been good enough but we will all fight on: Jonny Evans

Jonny Evans is dejected after Leicester's loss to Liverpool pulls them closer to relegation from the Premier League — © Getty Images

Leicester City captain Jonny Evans insists his side must fight to the finish in their desperate battle to avoid relegation.

The Foxes are languishing in 19th place and two points adrift of safety after Monday night’s 3-0 defeat at home to Liverpool.

A first-half brace from Curtis Jones and a second-half strike from Trent Alexander-Arnold leaves the Foxes needing an extraordinary turnaround in fortunes to preserve their top-flight status.

Northern Ireland defender Evans played 89 minutes before being replaced by Harry Souttar. It was his first start in the Premier League since a 2-1 defeat against Bournemouth in October.

Although Evans is thrilled to be back playing, he knows Leicester could be relegated should results go against them at the weekend and they lose against Champions League chasing Newcastle on Monday.

“It’s hard to put your finger on it,” said the former Manchester United ace. “We haven’t been good this season and that’s just the bottom line, you look at the results and we’ve lost too many games. Other things have to be better, it’s as simple as that.

“We’ve got two more games left and we have to put in the same effort, the same commitment. We’ve got a tough game away at Newcastle and then the last home game of the season, but we’ll be competing like we did against Liverpool.

“It’s been frustrating for me, maybe six or seven months, I’ve had a lot of muscle injuries,” he said. “I just wanted to give what I could to the team like every lad, there’s a lot of players playing with knocks and niggles.”

Dean Smith took comfort in the return of his skipper.

“It’s big for us,” he said. “Caglar Soyuncu pulled up in training with a hamstring injury on Saturday. I had no qualms about putting Jonny in, his experience speaks for itself. All his career, he’ been a Premier League footballer and good defender. It’s great to have him around the training ground.

“We have liked what we have seen from Jonny in training and his leadership and experience speaks for itself.”