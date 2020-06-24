Leicester lack bite but Rodgers hails world class Schmeichel

Leicester City 0 Brighton 0

The Denmark international kept out Neal Maupay's 14th-minute spot-kick after Aaron Connolly was clumsily brought down by James Justin.

It was a poor penalty from the Brighton striker, with Schmeichel not needing to stretch or extend himself to keep it out as he smothered the shot down to his right.

It spared Leicester a fifth defeat in the last 10 Premier League games as Rodgers' side continue to limp towards Champions League qualification.

"Kasper has made a great save from the penalty, he's invaluable," Rodgers said.

"He's a world-class goalkeeper. There is absolutely no doubt that he is one of the top goalkeepers in this league.

"Just his presence in the goal and his leadership. He studies penalty takers and puts in the work and he's so agile.

"He's been absolutely brilliant in the two games back. He made two important saves at Watford and another important save tonight."

Leicester were lacklustre on Tuesday night, offering little in attack as top scorer Jamie Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho were largely anonymous and starved of service.

Rodgers' side, who were strong favourites to finish third at the turn of the year, are now looking over their shoulders at fourth-placed Chelsea - who visit the King Power Stadium in the FA Cup quarter-finals this weekend.

"We haven't quite found our rhythm yet in attack yet," admitted Rodgers. "The first half wasn't the best half of football, to be honest, but the second half was much better.

"Our movement in front of the ball was much better and our pressing was much better and it felt like a goal was coming but we were unable to make the breakthrough.

"We kept going right to the very end but we just need to find that extra bit of quality and we will work to do that. Hopefully that will come sooner rather than later. We certainly want to be better, there's no denying that. The performance levels have to improve but we have a group who is very honest and humble enough to accept that and who will put the work in to make that happen. You are never going to go through the whole season playing absolutely amazing but in the games back we have showed a good mentality."

Leicester: Schmeichel, Justin, Evans, Soyuncu, Chilwell, Ndidi, Mendy, Iheanacho, Maddison, Gray, Vardy. Subs: Morgan, Tielemans, Albrighton, Ward, Barnes, Perez, Choudhury, Praet, Fuchs.

Brighton: Ryan, Lamptey, Webster, Dunk, Burn, Stephens, Bissouma, Mooy, Mac Allister, Connolly, Maupay. Subs: Duffy, Trossard, Gross, Murray, March, Schelotto, Montoya, Propper, Button.

Referee: Lee Mason (Lancashire).

Man of the match: Tariq Lamptey (Brighton)

Match rating: 5/10

