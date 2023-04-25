Levy facing a fight to lure Nagelsmann to Tottenham

Premier League

Julian Nagelsmann would want a summer move and a decisive say in transfer dealings if he is to consider moving to Tottenham Hotspur.

The London club are facing another crisis with caretaker Cristian Stellini removed last night and Ryan Mason returning as interim boss for a second time, after the disastrous 6-1 defeat to Newcastle United, and further criticism for Daniel Levy.

The chairman is now intent on turning this around by getting the next managerial appointment right, and Nagelsmann is the big name. While Levy would prefer to have him in before the end of the season, convincing the German to join at all is still going to take considerable work.

Nagelsmann announced his withdrawal from the Chelsea appointment process on Friday and, while the Stamford Bridge club were insistent he was never the preferred candidate, the 35-year-old told those close to him he felt he couldn’t succeed in their current structure.

While the possibility of taking over Spurs was at that point being played down, Nagelsmann is at least open to an approach and to consider what the club has to offer.

The long-time chairman will make a strong attempt to persuade the German. If Spurs cannot get Nagelsmann, the expectation is that Feyenoord’s Arne Slot will again become the leading contender.

Levy said last night: “Cristian will leave his current role along with his coaching staff.

“Cristian stepped in at a difficult point in our season and I want to thank him for the professional manner in which he and his coaching staff have conducted themselves during such a challenging time. We wish him and his staff well.”