Liverpool and Northern Ireland starlet Conor Bradley sweeps the boards at Bolton awards

Northern Ireland right-back Conor Bradley has won all three of Bolton Wanderers’ player of the season awards, underlining what has been an outstanding loan stint at the League One side.

Bradley, who has made 50 appearances, scoring seven goals and assisting six, was named the club’s Player of the Season, Players’ Player of the Season, and Young Player of the Season.

The Liverpool loanee said: “It’s been a fantastic year and one I’ve really enjoyed. I’m thankful to everyone at the club for the support they’ve given me.

“To win these awards is very special and a massive honour. It’s really nice to be voted for by your team-mates, as they’re the ones who see the hard work you put in, and also from the fans. Nothing would be possible without them.

“To put myself in the history of Bolton is a massive honour.”

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said: “The plan at the moment is to bring him back and keep him, but we will see.

“Bring him back, go in the pre-season and then enjoy the steps he made, then we will decide together what we are doing from that moment on.

“Everybody speaks positively about him. He is our boy, which I like a lot. A super mentality, which is extremely helpful, and all the rest will come – and we are all pretty sure about that.

“Conor will be our player, but how it is in that age group, we have to see if it makes more sense for him going on loan after pre-season or not. We will decide that then and not now.”