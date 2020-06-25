Liverpool crowned Premier League champions after Chelsea beat Manchester City to end Reds' title delay

Jurgen Klopp has succeeded where all other before him have failed, leading Liverpool to the Premier League trophy.

The 30 years of waiting are over; Liverpool are the champions of England for the 19th time.

The Reds' first Premier League title was made a mathematical certainty when Chelsea beat Manchester City 2-1 at Stamford Bridge.

The result means Liverpool are now 23 point clear of City, their closest rivals, with seven games left to play.

It's the earliest a Premier League title has ever been won, beating Manchester United's 00/01 record of having five games to spare.

In truth, it has looked a mere formality since Jurgen Klopp's side ruthlessly dismantled Leicester City 4-0 on Boxing Day. The Foxes had then been their nearest rivals and it was a result that opened up a 13 point gap at the top of the table, a chasm which would only grow over the coming months.

When the coronavirus pandemic halted the season at the end of March, there had been calls to null and void the campaign.

The consensus was soon reached that it wasn't the right or fair outcome - least of all for a side who remain on course to smash Manchester City's record 100 point total.

After their 31 games, Klopp's team have picked up 28 wins - a record across Europe's major leagues.

In the end, Wednesday evening's sumptuous 4-0 win over Crystal Palace proved enough to edge the Reds over the inevitable line.

That was thanks to Chelsea's win, and Christian Pulisic and Willian's goals, either side of a Kevin De Bruyne free-kick, that condemned Pep Guardiola's City to their eighth defeat of the campaign.

Next up for the former champions? The new champions at the Etihad on Thursday.

A formal changing of the guard.

Minutes after the title was confirmed, Liverpool's principal owner John W Henry paid tribute to the team.

"This was a season for the ages and for the faithful of Liverpool Football Club," the American, head of Fenway Sports Group, tweeted.

"It has been an incredible year of magnificent achievement culminating tonight in capturing the Premier League title.

"This in addition to winning a European championship, a Super Cup and a world championship - the totality of this accomplishment has brought respite and joy to so many in a year filled with so much tragedy.

"LFC has made the beautiful game more beautiful than ever.

"It is said, 'We are Liverpool'. You, the supporters are Liverpool in every sense and you continue to drive the club forward - a historic club making history once again."