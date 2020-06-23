Liverpool eye a title party at Etihad as Man City stroll it against Burnley

Great start: Phil Foden celebrates with Sergio Aguero after opening the scoring in City's win over Burnley

Liverpool will tomorrow evening play for the right to win their first title in 30 years at Manchester City's Etihad Stadium on July 2.

City hammered Burnley 5-0 last night, but if the Reds beat Crystal Palace at Anfield following Sunday's derby draw with Everton, they will be just two points away from securing the Premier League crown.

Three first-half City goals left Burnley, who condemned a 'White Lives Matter' airplane stunt over the Etihad prior to the game, deflated and defeated.

City starlet Phil Foden scored a goal in each half, while just before the interval, Riyad Mahrez, showing terrific flair and pace, fired home a brilliant individual effort and then netted from the spot. David Silva piled on the misery in the second period with Foden finishing the rout.