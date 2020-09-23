Liverpool fan group ensure a piece of Premier League title joy is brought to Belfast after 30 year wait ended

The Liverpool billboard that has appeared in Belfast, where Great Patrick Street meets Dunbar Street, thanks to The Anfield Wrap.

A new billboard in Belfast paying homage to Liverpool's first league title win in 30 years has got people talking - and smiling thanks to a Northern Ireland twist.

Located where Great Patrick Street meets Dunbar Street, it says "Belfast Reds, You Waited 30 Years To Be Premier League Champions. Ats Us Nai."

Popular podcast The Anfield Wrap arranged for the billboard to be put up on Monday and while as expected it has gone down well with Liverpool fans, even supporters of other clubs have had a chuckle at the message due to the use of a well known Ulster phrase.

The billboard is the brainchild of Northern Ireland man Craig Hannan, who is Head of Brand and Marketing at the Anfield Wrap. He told the Belfast Telegraph that with the coronavirus pandemic stopping Liverpool fans from attending matches at the moment he wanted to bring some joy to Reds in Northern Ireland following the club's long awaited title triumph.

The Belfast billboard is the first of its kind with others set to go up in Dublin and London.

Craig, who is based in Liverpool, told the Belfast Telegraph: "Due to the pandemic celebrations for all Liverpool fans have been different to what we would have expected winning our first title in 30 years and I know that supporters from back home haven't been able to travel to the city to celebrate so we decided to bring some joy to them with the billboard.

"We are going to do this in cities around the UK and Ireland and with me being from Northern Ireland I wanted to start in Belfast and I thought putting 'Ats Us Nai' on the billboard would be fun.

"I have had to explain to people in the office what the phrase means and thankfully they have trusted me with it.

"Last year we had a Trent Alexander Arnold mural commissioned in Liverpool to mark a footballer from the city winning the European Cup and it has become a landmark for fans to have their picture taken beside it. If people in Belfast want to do the same with our billboard that will be great. What it is about is to have some fun and to make people smile."

If you take a picture with the billboard, The Anfield Wrap is inviting fans to tag @TheAnfieldWrap on Twitter or Facebook for a chance to win a signed LFC shirt.

The billboard will be on display until Sunday, October 4.

