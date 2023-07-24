Liverpool legends believe Conor Bradley ready for Premier League football under Klopp’s new system

Liverpool legends Jason McAteer and Ronnie Whelan believe that Conor Bradley is ready for Premier League football but only if he can learn a bit more self-confidence.

The Northern Ireland star has played a leading role for the Reds during pre-season, starting both of their games against 2. Bundesliga sides Karlsruher SC and Greuther Fürth on their mini-tour of Germany.

Bradley has lined-up in both games at right-back, with Trent Alexander-Arnold pushed up into a midfield role to accommodate him, a move that has excited Liverpool fans.

Under Jürgen Klopp’s new-look system, which he trialled towards the end of last season, the German is asking his wing-backs to be more versatile, which means needing them to step into midfield more often.

That has been evident with Bradley, who has been tasked with flanking Alexander-Arnold and supporting him when the England star advances further up the pitch.

And how quickly he has settled into that role has impressed both McAteer and Whelan, with the latter pinpointing a moment in the friendly against Greuther Fürth when he particularly stood out.

"He’s comfortable. He doesn’t look fazed,” praised Whelan on LFCTV.

"He tries a little nutmeg to try and get out of a little hole they’ve gotten into. This is the role where he has to step into midfield. Closes down again and creates havoc again.

"The thing I like about him is he looks ready to be able to do that job, to step into midfield. He wants to close down people. He does what Jürgen loves.”

McAteer was equally impressed but would like to see Bradley showing a bit more commitment and backing himself, which he hopes will come with more exposure to Klopp’s new aggressive system.

“It’s kind of like a new thing, isn’t it? I don’t know who’s invented it, whether it was Pep (Guardiola) or (Mikel) Arteta or wherever it came from, the full-back dropping into midfield,” added the Republic of Ireland international, who played central midfield and down the right wing for Liverpool from 1995 to 1999.

"It’s worked for (Manchester) City, it’s worked for Arsenal and it worked for us the last 11 games of last season. We saw Trent move in there and he looked a different animal, didn’t he? And we went 11 games unbeaten with some great performances as well.

"It really helps Trent, it takes away some defensive duties he’s got but also gets him on the ball in areas he wants to be on the ball. For Liverpool, there’s no better person to be on the ball in central areas than him because he can cause all kinds of problems, can’t he?

"So if you’re going to be a right-back, which Conor Bradley is, he’s going to have to learn that, which is a bit alien to him.

"I didn’t like going into midfield when I played on the right, I always felt like I needed to be in position. Sometimes you have to trust the process and go in there and know that (Ibrahima) Konaté is going to cover you.

"That’s an element of learning trust in yourself and what you’ve got to do. He’s going to have to add that to his game if he’s going to come into the Liverpool team and he’s going to take over from Trent. He has to be the one to go in there because I don’t think Andy Robertson or (Kostas) Tsimikas would be the type of player to do it.”

Indeed, Whelan has been more impressed by Bradley than any of their more experienced options, believing the Co Tyrone ace looks the most suited to Klopp’s system, and he believes that’s what the manager should stick with.

“We saw in the first game, Tsimikas tried to step into midfield and was completely caught out for a goal because he’s never done it before,” added the former Liverpool midfielder, who won six First Division titles at Anfield between 1979 and 1994.

"With Conor Bradley stepping in there, alongside Trent and (Alexis) Mac Allister, and then Dom (Dominik Szoboszlai) would make it a four in midfield.

"It went well with (Cody) Gakpo today, Mac Allister stepped forward, Bradley and Trent in midfield and there you have your two holding and two forward. It looked really, really good.”

Bradley, from Castlederg, has already made five appearances for Liverpool’s senior team across the FA Cup and Carabao Cup but is yet to make his Premier League debut for the Reds.

However, after a hugely impressive loan spell at Bolton Wanderers last season where he made 53 appearances and scored seven goals, the 20-year-old looks like he could be in line for game time at Anfield this season.

The young defender has already made 13 appearances for Northern Ireland, making his debut against Malta in May 2021.