Liverpool set to sign Derry teen Trent Kone-Doherty as demand heats up over Irish prospect

The flying winger turns 16 this summer and - unlike players in the 26 counties who cannot move until 18 on account of Brexit - he is still able to move to a club across the water.

It's anticipated that he will end up in Liverpool with the Premier League giants seeking to wrap up a pre-contract deal.

Kone-Doherty is a right footer who can play on either flank. He was involved with Ruaidhri Higgins' first team during pre-season and was on the bench for last week's Premier Division game with St Patrick's Athletic, but primarily trains and plays with Derry City's underage squads.

The player has a father of African heritage and a mother from Derry and is fully committed to the Republic of Ireland. He was involved with both Paul Osam's U-16 squad and Colin O'Brien's U-17 group last year.

Kone-Doherty has previously spent time training with Celtic but Liverpool have made an assertive move for his services with Derry in line for a six figure sum in compensation.