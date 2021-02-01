Liverpool sign Northern Ireland Under 21 goalkeeper Liam Hughes

The former Portadown and Dungannon Swifts stopper signed for Celtic in February 2018 although did not make a breakthrough into the Hoops senior squad.

The 19-year-old will join fellow Northern Ireland underage international Conor Bradley at Liverpool and attempt to become the first Northern Irish player to play a competitive game for the Reds' senior side since Sammy Smyth in 1954.

Hughes made what remains his only senior league appearance so far for Portadown way back in April 2017, then aged only 15, when he came off the bench to replace Chris McGaughey and play 33 minutes against Dungannon Swifts, who he would ironically go on to join that summer.

He penned a three year professional contract at Stangmore Park but would stay there less than a year, soon snapped up by Celtic.

The 6'3 stopper played in the Scottish Youth Cup final in 2019 before graduating to the club's reserve team. He was involved in the wider senior squad although never made it into a matchday panel.

At Liverpool, he will look to compete for a place in the Under 23 alongside not only Republic of Ireland Under 21 international Caoimhin Kelleher, who has already made his senior Liverpool debut, but also the likes of 19-year-old duo Vitezslav Jaros and Ben Winterbottom.

MORE TO FOLLOW