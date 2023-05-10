Liverpool’s Conall Murtagh to join IFA Pro Licence Course after UEFA U-turn

Liverpool first team fitness coach and former Northern Ireland Under-21 midfielder Conall Murtagh will take his place on this year’s Irish FA’s Pro Licence coaching course following a U-turn by UEFA.

The Belfast Telegraph revealed earlier this week how Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and his assistant Pep Lijnders had been shocked to learn that the highly-rated Murtagh had not been granted a spot on the IFA course but we understand that the decision has now been reversed which will allow the ex-Crusaders player to complete his badges in his own country.

While the IFA operate their own Pro Licence course, European football’s governing body sign off on the candidates and they initially rejected Murtagh’s application due to an issue over criteria.

In a statement to this newspaper, an IFA spokesperson said: “The candidate was successful at the first stage of the application process which is carried out by the Irish FA. However, he was unsuccessful at the final stage of the process, which is carried out by UEFA.”

Insiders said the IFA were keen that 37-year-old Murtagh did the UEFA Pro Diploma with them and claimed they challenged UEFA’s decision on three occasions to no avail.

Since the story appeared in the Belfast Telegraph, however, the call by UEFA has been overturned and Murtagh has now been informed that he can join the IFA course.

In the history of the Pro Licence course in Belfast, the only other IFA candidate refused by UEFA was former Manchester United, Tottenham and Bulgaria striker Dimitar Berbatov.

Berbatov was rejected in 2019 as he didn’t have a year’s coaching experience from completing his A Licence.

Murtagh is greatly respected for his work at Liverpool by the coaching staff and superstar players such as Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The feeling on Merseyside is that with Murtagh’s experience at Premier League level he will bring much knowledge and insight to the IFA course, which through the decades has seen big names from around the globe mix with Irish League bosses.

In a previous IFA Pro Licence course Murtagh was invited by the Association to give a presentation to those doing their badges at that time.

Murtagh started out as a youth team player at Ballymena United before moving to Crusaders where he featured in the first team as a teenager.

The midfielder captained the first Northern Ireland side to beat Brazil at any level in the 2004 Milk Cup.

From Seaview he transferred to Hearts and had a loan spell at Raith Rovers before moving to various clubs in the UK, including Wrexham, prior to joining Welsh outfit Bala Town in 2011, staying there for seven years and playing in a number of European games.

In 2012 he joined the Liverpool Academy and was promoted to the first team five years later having been a sports science practitioner from 2010.

He was awarded a PhD investigating the ‘Physiological Determinants of Soccer Specific Power’ in 2017 at Liverpool John Moores University and has published leading football research in journals.

On working at Liverpool, the Northern Ireland man told the club website: “I enjoy every minute of working with top-level players and being part of a world-leading integrated team of coaching, medical and fitness staff.

“Our objectives are to ensure that we provide the most cutting edge and innovative sports science support to our players that will allow them to maximise their fitness and physical performance levels.”