Mac City claim title for third successive time – The 2022-23 season in pictures

Here, the PA news agency picks out some of the best images from an unprecedented top-flight season ahead of its conclusion on Sunday.

Touchline tension

Thomas Tuchel, third right, is shown a red card following Chelsea’s fiery 2-2 draw with Tottenham in August. Blues boss Tuchel and rival manager Antonio Conte were each given their marching orders by referee Anthony Taylor after the full-time whistle having clashed for a second time. Tuchel continued to grip Conte during the post-match handshake as he felt the Italian had been disrespectful by not looking at him. The German was “largely culpable” for the flash point, according to a subsequent Football Association investigation. Both men would depart their roles during the season (John Walton/PA)

The beginning of the end

Cristiano Ronaldo, right, takes his place on Manchester United’s bench during their 1-0 success at Southampton in August. The Portugal star was United’s top scorer last campaign but quickly became a peripheral figure under new United boss Erik ten Hag. He left Old Trafford by mutual consent in November following an explosive interview with Piers Morgan in which he claimed to feel “betrayed” by United and disrespected by Ten Hag. The forward completed a move to Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr following his involvement in the World Cup in Qatar (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Forest fanfare

Nottingham Forest fans savour the long-awaited return of Premier League football to the City Ground. The two-time European champions spent 23 seasons exiled from the top flight, including a three-year stay in the third tier, following relegation in 1999. Forest’s overdue return was sealed by victory over Huddersfield in the Sky Bet Championship play-off final. Steve Cooper’s side marked their maiden home game back with a 1-0 win over West Ham in August thanks to a goal from Nigeria striker Taiwo Awoniyi, who was among a host of summer recruits (Mike Egerton/PA)

Season of struggle

Leicester midfielder James Maddison appears dejected following his side’s 5-2 defeat at Brighton in early September. The Foxes endured a miserable campaign and went into the final weekend requiring favours from elsewhere to avoid the drop. Brendan Rodgers departed the club by mutual consent in early April following ongoing criticism of his management from fans. Dean Smith was brought in to oversee the final eight games but managed just one win from the first seven to leave the club on the brink of falling into the Sky Bet Championship, seven years on from their shock title success (Steven Paston/PA)

Touching tributes

Aston Villa and Southampton players observe a minute’s silence in memory of Queen Elizabeth II. Premier League fixtures were postponed following the death of the 96-year-old monarch in September before resuming the following weekend. Villa and Saints were among the first four clubs to return to action, with their match at Villa Park, won 1-0 by the hosts, kicking off at the same time as Fulham’s 3-2 victory at Nottingham Forest (Martin Rickett/PA)

Teenage dream

Arsenal midfielder Ethan Nwaneri replaces Fabio Vieira to become the first 15-year-old to play in the Premier League. The academy graduate played the final few minutes of the Gunners’ 3-0 win at Brentford in September, aged just 15 years and 181 days. Nwaneri took the Premier League age record from Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott, who made his top-flight bow for Fulham aged 16 years and 30 days in May 2019. Arsenal’s travelling fans greeted his appearance by singing: “School in the morning, he’s got school in the morning” (John Walton/PA)

Hat-trick heroes

Hat-trick heroes Erling Haaland, left, and Phil Foden, right, celebrate during Manchester City’s crushing 6-3 success over Manchester United in October. Pep Guardiola’s side stylishly ripped apart their rivals in the derby demolition at the Etihad Stadium and led 4-0 at the break courtesy of two goals apiece from Haaland and Foden. The pair completed their trebles during a second period in which the visitors managed to salvage some pride thanks to a goal from Antony and Anthony Martial’s late brace (Martin Rickett/PA)

Cheer up, Stevie G

Steven Gerrard trudges off the Craven Cottage pitch following his final match as Aston Villa boss. In a season packed with manager sackings, Gerrard departed with the club above the relegation zone on goals scored alone. The 3-0 loss to Fulham left Villa with just two wins from their opening 11 fixtures of the campaign. Former Arsenal boss Unai Emery arrived as Gerrard’s replacement and set aside the poor start to help the club challenge for European qualification (John Walton/PA)

Remembering greatness

West Ham and Brentford players applaud in memory of Brazil great Pele. The former striker died on December 29 at the age of 82. He is the only man to win the World Cup three times – lifting the trophy in 1958, 1962 and 1970 – and was named FIFA’s Player of the Century in 2000. While tributes were paid across the world, three days of national mourning were declared in his homeland. Pele’s Twitter account posted: “Inspiration and love marked the journey of King Pele, who peacefully passed away today. Love, love and love, forever.” He is credited with scoring a world-record 1,281 goals in 1,363 appearances during a 21-year career, including 77 goals in 92 matches for his country (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Official record

Bhupinder Singh Gill makes history by becoming the first Sikh-Punjabi assistant referee to officiate in a Premier League game. Singh Gill ran the line in January during Southampton’s 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest at St Mary’s. He followed in the footsteps of his brother Sunny Singh Gill, who earlier in the season became the first British South Asian to referee an EFL game since their father Jarnail Singh, the first turbaned referee in English league football history (Adam Davy/PA)

World Cup winner

World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister is afforded a hero’s welcome on his triumphant return from Qatar. The Brighton midfielder was one of five Premier League stars in Argentina’s victorious squad for the winter tournament, alongside Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, Manchester United’s Lisandro Martinez, Tottenham’s Cristian Romero and Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez. Mac Allister played an integral role in the Seagulls’ qualification for the Europa League, fuelling rumours of a summer move away from the Amex Stadium (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Derby drama

Manchester City players surround referee Stuart Attwell as Manchester United celebrate Bruno Fernandes’ contentious equaliser in January’s derby at Old Trafford. Controversy erupted after Fernandes’ goal was allowed to stand, despite Marcus Rashford having been in an offside position, and appearing to race on to Casemiro’s through-ball, in the build-up. Rashford compounded City’s frustration by grabbing a late winner in a 2-1 success for the hosts (Martin Rickett/PA)

Kane is able

Harry Kane celebrates surpassing Jimmy Greaves to become Tottenham’s all-time record scorer. The England captain registered his 267th goal for the club by claiming the early winner in a 1-0 success over Manchester City in February. Kane would also end a turbulent campaign for Spurs as the second highest scorer in Premier League history behind Alan Shearer after bettering Wayne Rooney’s total of 208 by heading the only goal of the game against Crystal Palace on May 6 (John Walton/PA)

Short spell for Potter

Graham Potter shows his frustration on the touchline as Chelsea slip to a 2-0 defeat at London rivals Tottenham in February. Potter was poached from Brighton on a five-year contract in early September but failed to work his magic at Stamford Bridge. He lasted only 206 days and 22 Premier League games as Blues boss, winning just seven times, before being sacked at the start of April as Frank Lampard returned on an interim basis (Mike Egerton/PA)

Gunning for glory

Oleksandr Zinchenko celebrates Arsenal’s late winner in their 3-2 success over Bournemouth at the start of March. Reiss Nelson, not pictured, struck in the seventh minute of added time at Emirates Stadium as the Gunners overturned a two-goal deficit to spark wild celebrations on the pitch and in the stands. Arsenal moved five points clear at the top courtesy of the late drama. The north London club were victorious in their next three top-flight games to stretch their winning run to seven. Yet their quest to become champions for the first time since 2004 was derailed by a poor final two months of the campaign (John Walton/PA)

Anfield annihilation

Deflated Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot lays beaten behind the goal line as Anfield erupts to celebrate Liverpool’s second – scored by Darwin Nunez – during their thumping 7-0 win in March. The 20-time English champions suffered the joint heaviest defeat in their history after Roberto Firmino’s late finish added to doubles from Cody Gakpo, Nunez and Mohamed Salah. United boss Erik ten Hag was furious with his side’s “unprofessional” display against their fierce rivals (Peter Byrne/PA)

Big moment for Brooks

Bournemouth midfielder David Brooks receives a standing ovation at Aston Villa as he returns to action for the first time since his cancer treatment. The Wales international was diagnosed with stage two Hodgkin lymphoma in October 2021 before being declared “cancer free” in May 2022. His appearance as a 79th-minute substitute in the Cherries’ 3-0 loss at Villa Park was his first in 536 days (Jacob King/PA)

Royally frustrated

The Prince of Wales and Prince George of Wales rue a near miss during Aston Villa’s 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest. The royal pair joined Villa chief executive Christian Purslow, right, in the stands at Villa Park for the match in early April. Nine-year-old George regularly mirrored his father’s expressions during a nail-biting affair in which Ollie Watkins’ late goal finally put the result beyond doubt following Bertrand Traore’s opener (Joe Giddens/PA)

Ivan the incredible

Ivan Toney, number 17, celebrates after scoring against former club Newcastle. The striker enjoyed a prolific campaign with the Bees and was rewarded for his fine form with his international debut in March. He became the first Brentford player to represent England since Les Smith in 1939 by coming off the bench in his country’s 2-0 Euro 2024 qualifying victory over Ukraine at Wembley. However, his season was cut short by an eight-month ban for breaches of betting rules (John Walton/PA)

Mo-ment to forget

Arsenal defender Ben White, left, delights in Mohamed Salah’s penalty miss during the 2-2 draw with Liverpool at Anfield in April. Salah’s failure from the spot was his second in as many months during an inconsistent season for Jurgen Klopp’s Reds. However, the Gunners did not have the last laugh. Their surrender of a two-goal lead on a pulsating afternoon on Merseyside marked the start of the decline which extinguished their title hopes (Nick Potts/PA)

Out of line?

Liverpool’s Andy Robertson appeals to assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis during his side’s 2-2 draw with Arsenal at Anfield. The pair hit the headlines after television footage suggested Hatzidakis appeared to elbow Robertson during a confrontation shortly after the half-time whistle. Hatzidakis was stood down during an FA investigation but, having spoken with and apologised to Robertson, was cleared of any wrongdoing. He returned to top-flight duty on April 30 for Manchester United’s 1-0 win over Aston Villa at Old Trafford (Nick Potts/PA)

Eze does it

Eberechi Eze, right, celebrates after scoring in Crystal Palace’s 5-1 thrashing of Leeds in April. The 24-year-old attacking midfielder reached double figures for the first time in a Premier League season and ended a standout campaign in Gareth Southgate’s England squad. Palace appeared to be in serious relegation danger going into the final two months of the season but secured survival with plenty to spare after the return of Roy Hodgson sparked a revival following a miserable run which led to the departure of Patrick Vieira (Nigel French/PA)

Heading for the drop?

Everton forward Neal Maupay plunges head first into the turf during his side’s 3-1 loss to Fulham. The Frenchman struggled to make an impact at Goodison Park following his summer move from divisional rivals Brighton during a difficult season for the Toffees. Everton sacked Frank Lampard in January and remained in relegation trouble until the final weekend of the season following the appointment of Sean Dyche (Ian Hodgson/PA)

Alive and kicking

Bournemouth boss Gary O’Neil boots a water bottle during his side’s thrilling success at Tottenham. The Cherries conceded a late equaliser to former player Arnaut Danjuma in north London but hit back to snatch a crucial 3-2 victory following Dango Ouattara’s dramatic winner. Bournemouth were heavily tipped for relegation following promotion but O’Neil worked wonders on the south coast in his first managerial role after replacing the sacked Scott Parker in late August. Impressive form across March and April saw the Dorset club secure survival with plenty of games to spare (Adam Davy/PA)

Boehly gets the Blues

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly looks to the skies following his club’s 2-1 defeat to Brighton. Despite a £600million recruitment drive since the end of last season, the Blues endured a dismal campaign, finishing in the bottom half of the table for the first time since 1996. The Seagulls’ win at Stamford Bridge completed a league double over their opponents, a feat which was particularly sweet given Graham Potter and his backroom staff opted to leave the Amex Stadium for west London early in the campaign (John Walton/PA)

Howling with laughter

Wolves striker Diego Costa shares a joke with Brentford goalkeeper David Raya. Former Chelsea striker Costa returned to England in September on a deal until the end of the season. He claimed his first Premier League goal in six years by opening the scoring in his side’s 2-0 win over the Bees in April – ending an 18-game drought for Wanderers in all competitions. The Brazil-born player had been sent off for a headbutt at Brentford earlier in the season. Wolves flirted with relegation and were bottom of the division when play was paused for the World Cup. They eventually finished well clear of the drop zone under ex-Real Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui, who succeeded Bruno Lage in November (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Frank assessment

Chelsea caretaker boss Frank Lampard shows his frustration during Chelsea’s 2-1 home defeat to Brighton. Having been dismissed by Everton in January, Lampard, who managed the Blues between 2019 and 2021, returned to Stamford Bridge on an interim basis in April following the sacking of Graham Potter. But the former Chelsea and England midfielder failed to spark an upturn in the club’s underwhelming form. He began with six successive defeats in all competitions before finally halting the slump with a 3-1 win at Bournemouth on May 6 (John Walton/PA)

Six for sorrow

Alexander Isak, left, celebrates scoring Newcastle’s fourth goal with team-mate Joe Willock during their 6-1 demolition of Tottenham. The Magpies raced into a remarkable five-goal lead inside 21 minutes at St James’ Park, with Isak claiming a double. A thumping victory for Eddie Howe’s side propelled them towards Champions League qualification at the expense of stunned Spurs. Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy responded to the heavy loss by sacking temporary boss Cristian Stellini, just four games after he took over from Antonio Conte (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Hammering home the point

West Ham manager David Moyes vents his frustration with the officials during his side’s 2-1 loss to Liverpool in late April. The Hammers surrendered an early lead against the Reds to remain in relegation danger. Moyes’ men at times struggled to balance the demands of the Premier League and their Europa Conference League exploits but went on to have a memorable campaign. Although their top-flight form was nothing to write home about, the London club comfortably avoided the drop while reaching the final of the continental competition. They will take on Italian side Fiorentina for a shot at silverware in Prague on Wednesday, June 7 (Nick Potts/PA)

Haaland makes history

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland celebrates after setting a new Premier League goalscoring record. The prolific Norwegian enjoyed a stellar campaign following his high-profile transfer from Borussia Dortmund, with his history-making moment coming as City reclaimed top spot with a comfortable 3-0 win over West Ham in early May. Haaland’s sweet left-footed chip over Lukasz Fabianksi was league goal number 35 of the season – surpassing the previous best mark held by Andy Cole and Alan Shearer (Martin Rickett/PA)

God Save the King

Players from Tottenham and Crystal Palace stand for the national anthem to mark the coronation of King Charles III. There were similar scenes at Premier League grounds up and down the country on the first weekend in May (John Walton/PA)

King protest

Liverpool supporters boo the national anthem on the day of the King’s coronation. While many football fans elsewhere paid tribute to Charles, thousands of Reds supporters made their feelings known before the Kop broke into chants of “Liverpool”. Booing the anthem is not new among Liverpool followers, who have been doing so for years because of a long-standing resentment of the establishment due to Government attitudes towards the city dating back to the 1980s (Mike Egerton/PA)

Marching down together?

Sam Allardyce celebrates during Leeds’ 2-2 draw with Newcastle. The former England boss returned to the Premier League at the start of May in a bid to help the West Yorkshire club avoid relegation following the dismissal of Javi Gracia. Allardyce showed no signs of self-doubt at his unveiling as he boldly declared: “There’s nobody ahead of me in football terms. Not Pep (Guardiola), not (Jurgen) Klopp, not (Mikel) Arteta.” He took one point from his first three games in charge to leave Leeds on the brink going into their final fixture of a difficult campaign featuring three managers (Mike Egerton/PA)

Saints to sinners

Southampton’s players applaud fans after their relegation was confirmed by a tame 2-0 defeat to Fulham. Saints’ fate was sealed with two fixtures of a dismal season to spare. The south-coast club had three managers in charge across the campaign – Ralph Hasenhuttl, Nathan Jones and Ruben Selles – but spent the majority of it in the drop zone. Southampton-born Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was among the crowd at St Mary’s for the visit of the Cottagers and witnessed a team lacking confidence, ideas and urgency produce another feeble performance (Adam Davy/PA)

Mitro’s on fire

Aleksandar Mitrovic, left, celebrates after marking his return from an eight-match ban by sealing Fulham’s 2-0 success at Southampton. The Serbia international spent almost two months on the sidelines, having been handed the lengthy suspension for grabbing referee Chris Kavanagh in his side’s FA Cup loss at Manchester United on March 19. Nevertheless, the striker enjoyed the most-prolific Premier League campaign of his career as the Cottagers thrived following promotion. Tipped for an immediate return to the Sky Bet Championship by many, Marco Silva’s men finished in the top half of the table, above west London rivals Chelsea (Adam Davy/PA)

That’s Gunner hurt

Captain Martin Odegaard, right, appears dejected after Arsenal’s title hopes were ended by a 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest on the penultimate weekend of the campaign. The Gunners topped the table for much of the season but were ultimately unable to hold off the relentless challenge of Manchester City. Defeat at the City Ground, following Taiwo Awoniyi’s first-half finish, left Mikel Arteta’s men with just two wins from eight games, a run which included a 4-1 hammering by City (Mike Egerton/PA)

Seagulls soar

Brighton fans celebrate after the club qualified for Europe for the first time in their 122-year history. A 3-1 victory over relegated Southampton confirmed the Seagulls’ continental spot before a subsequent 1-1 draw with champions Manchester City cemented their place in the Europa League to banish any prospect of them slipping into the Europa Conference League. Albion began the season strongly before manager Graham Potter moved to divisional rivals Chelsea. Roberto De Zerbi, who replaced Potter in September, helped the Seagulls scale new heights, with his eye-catching style of play attracting plenty of plaudits (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Champions

Pep Guardiola, back right, celebrates as Manchester City lift the Premier League trophy. The City boss claimed his club “drank all the alcohol in Manchester” in the aftermath of the jubilant scenes which followed their 1-0 win over Chelsea. Guardiola’s men were made to work hard for their fifth title in six seasons by pacesetters Arsenal but ultimately proved their class by overhauling their rivals during a remarkable 12-match winning run (Martin Rickett/PA)

City slickers

Manchester City fans invade the pitch to celebrate the club’s Premier League title win. Arsenal’s 1-0 loss at Nottingham Forest the previous day confirmed treble-chasing City as champions, allowing manager Pep Guardiola to make a raft of changes for the 1-0 win over Chelsea. Julian Alvarez’s early goal decided the game as the hosts enjoyed a memorable final home game of the campaign. Brentford were the only visiting team to triumph at the Etihad Stadium during the season thanks to a shock 2-1 success in November (Martin Rickett/PA)

Steady Eddie