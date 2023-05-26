Man City claim title for third successive time – The 2022-23 season in pictures
By PA Sport staff
Manchester City were crowned champions for the third successive year in a Premier League campaign temporarily halted to accommodate a winter World Cup.
Here, the PA news agency picks out some of the best images from an unprecedented top-flight season ahead of its conclusion on Sunday.
Touchline tension
The beginning of the end
Forest fanfare
Season of struggle
Touching tributes
Teenage dream
Hat-trick heroes
Cheer up, Stevie G
Remembering greatness
Official record
World Cup winner
Derby drama
Kane is able
Short spell for Potter
Gunning for glory
Anfield annihilation
Big moment for Brooks
Royally frustrated
Ivan the incredible
Mo-ment to forget
Out of line?
Eze does it
Heading for the drop?
Alive and kicking
Boehly gets the Blues
Howling with laughter
Frank assessment
Six for sorrow
Hammering home the point
Haaland makes history
God Save the King
King protest
Marching down together?
Saints to sinners
Mitro’s on fire
That’s Gunner hurt
Seagulls soar
Champions
City slickers
Steady Eddie