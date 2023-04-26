Man City fans pay tribute to ‘lifelong’ supporter from NI who passed away aged 30

A lifelong Manchester City fan from Northern Ireland has been remembered as an “absolute gentleman” as a minute’s applause was observed during a match at the Etihad Stadium.

In the 30th minute of the Man City vs Arsenal on Wednesday night, a minute’s applause took place in memory of David Sid Holmes.

He was described as “a lifelong Manchester City fan who sadly passed away at the age of 30 last week.”

On social media, the City Xtra page said: “David had been travelling from Northern Ireland to Manchester with his father Gregory for over 20 years."

He hadn’t been well of late, it added, but even managed to make it for the recent Liverpool game, “doctor and wheelchair in tow".

The post concluded: “We're sending all of our love, thoughts, and prayers to his entire family at this time.”

Commenting underneath one fan said it was “awful news” as he knew David through a Facebook group.

“A couple of times he was good enough to let me use his tickets for games he couldn’t attend… an absolute gent,” he added.

Others said travelling from Northern Ireland showed “real dedication”, adding “once a Blue always a Blue”.

A death notice said David died peacefully at his home on April 17.

It said he was the dearly loved fiancé of Andrea, precious son of Gregory and Karen and devoted brother of Sara.

His funeral service was held in Annalong Presbyterian Church on April 19.

“David will be lovingly remembered by his devoted family & family circle,” his funeral notice said.

“Even the youth shall faint and be weary and the young men shall utterly fall. But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength, they shall mount up with wings of eagles, they shall run and not be weary and they shall walk and not faint.”

Manchester City took the lead in a game which many are viewing as a potential title decider, though both teams still have tough games before the end of the season.