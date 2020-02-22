Man Utd fan Daragh invited to Old Trafford after Klopp letter

A 10-year-old Manchester United football fan will visit Old Trafford for the first time after his "novel attempt to derail Liverpool's Premier League campaign", a spokesperson has said.

It's after Daragh Curley wrote a letter to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp asking his side to stop winning games.

A spokesperson for Manchester United said the club was proud to have fans like Daragh supporting them after the letter "caught the eye" of bosses.

They have now invited Daragh and his family to Old Trafford, according to the BBC.

"That's brilliant news. The atmosphere at Old Trafford will be great," said Daragh after hearing the news. "My friends are going to be really jealous."

The youngster was on Friday night invited to RTE's Late Late Show to meet Manchester United legend Roy Keane.

On Friday, Liverpool manager Klopp has praised Daragh for his letter.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Klopp said the letter had been "cheeky" and that he had responded privately.

Co Donegal schoolboy Daragh Curley wrote to the Liverpool manager in January as part of a school project.

"I cannot answer all the letters, I get a lot," said Klopp.

"But it was nice, it was cheeky. We had time that day so I read the letter and I replied.

"It's a private thing, I get a letter, I respond and the next day it's in a newspaper - I don't like that too much but it's all fine.

"I like working for Liverpool and I like the rivalry we have," he said.

"But I love even more if we can keep that (rivalry) on the pitch. But apart from that they can be happy and we should be happy and I hope Daragh is now happy - he looked like it on the picture I saw later, so good."

Daragh's family was stunned when the schoolboy received a reply from the world-famous manager, which explained why Liverpool fans around the world would not like his team to lose games.

This week Daragh's mum Tricia was at their local post office, McFaddens in Glenswilly, when they told her they had a registered letter for her son.

Daragh opened the letter to find a personally-signed letter from Klopp.

You could tell by the language that he was using German phrases and that it was a personal response. Gordon Curley

In his earlier letter, the Glenswilly National School pupil had asked the Liverpool manager to ease up on his approach to other teams.

"Liverpool are winning too many games," he said.

"If you win 9 more games then you have the best unbeaten run in English football. Being a United fan that is very sad.

"So the next time Liverpool plan please make them lose. You should just let the other team score. I hope I have convinced you to not win the league or any other match again."

Daragh's father Gordon Curley, a local solicitor and Man United fan, said he really admires Klopp for his reply to the letter.

He said: "What I really liked about the letter to Daragh was that it was personal.

"You could tell by the language that he was using German phrases and that it was a personal response.

"Daragh couldn't believe it and it was great to be able to bring it into the school and show his teachers and all his friends."

In Klopp's letter, he said he noted Daragh did not send him good luck but he was pleased to hear from him nonetheless.

This, to me, is what football is all about. Jurgen Klopp

He wrote: "Unfortunately, on this occasion, I cannot grant your request, not through choice anyway. As much as you want Liverpool to lose it is my job to do everything that I can to help Liverpool to win as there are millions of people around the world who want that to happen so I really do not want to let them down.

"Luckily for you, we have lost games in the past and we will lose games in the future because that is football.

"The problem is when you are ten years old you think that things will always be as they are now but if there is one thing I can tell you as 52 years old it is that this most definitely isn't the case."

Klopp also praised Daragh for his passion for football and said that was the best thing for him to have.

He wrote: "Having read your letter, though, I think I can safely say that one thing that will not change is your passion for football and for your club. Manchester United are lucky to have you.

"I hope that if we are lucky enough to win more games and maybe even lift some more trophies you will not be too disappointed because although our clubs are great rivals we also share a great respect for one another.

"This, to me, is what football is all about. Take care and good luck, Jurgen ."