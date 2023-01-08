Man Utd legends to play charity match against north Belfast fans and NI stars like Carl Frampton and Shane Todd for mental health

TAMHI said it is "totally blown away with the support and generosity shown by local North Belfast hotel The Lansdown" which is providing free rooms for the organisation on June 24.

A selection of lucky north Belfast football fans will have the opportunity to play against some former Manchester United legends this summer, whilst raising money and awareness for a local mental health charity.

The match will take place at Cliftonville’s Solitude stadium at 2pm on Saturday, June 24, and is being organised by TAMHI (Tackling Awareness of Mental Health Issues).

Retired Belfast boxers Carl Frampton and Paddy Barnes will also be taking part, as will NI comedians such as Shane Todd and Keith Cruise, who have gone viral in the past for their footballing comedy personas, Keith Cruise and Wee Bunter.

"It’s a three-way match, with each bit lasting 30 minutes. The Man Utd legends will play all 90 minutes,” explained the charity’s Mickey Meehan.

"The first third will be played by Cliftonville and Crusaders legends, because it’s a cross-community event and will be bringing two amazing clubs from north Belfast together to show solidarity under the message that it is OK if you’re not feeling OK.

"Suicide doesn’t have a religion or a football team. We are all affected by mental health issues.

"The remaining two-thirds will be played by local people. We were inundated with requests from local people who wanted to play and we’ve whittled it down to 44. Those people are starting to fundraise now. For them, this is a personal thing, driving towards local businesses.

"We’re still getting requests from people wanting to play, but unfortunately we can’t hold thousands of people on a football pitch."

TAMHI have received help from Belfast-based organisation Legends XI, which helps clubs across the UK and Ireland raise much needed funds through securing famous ex-footballers.

Many names have yet to be announced, but three former Red Devils have been secured so far; Northern Ireland’s own Keith Gillespie, Scotsman Brian McClair and Clayton Blackmore from Wales.

“With everything that’s been happening over the last few years, such as Covid, everyone’s been hit,” added Mickey.

"We’re trying to claw back a bit of money to keep us afloat. The Legends XI guys are brilliant.

"We’re leaving it in their very capable hands. There’ll hopefully be some Champions League players coming to Belfast soon.

"We always thought we would love to bring a bit of joy and also raise awareness about our charity within the Belfast area and abroad.

"This is something we’ve been wanting to do for quite a while. There’s no bigger pull than your playing against your childhood team, so giving people that opportunity is immense.

“We just want to bring that real positive energy to north Belfast.”

There will be post-event celebrations at the Lansdowne Hotel that evening and entry to the game itself will be free for the mascots, who will be local people that have been affected by suicide.

Tickets for the event can be purchased here.