Man Utd to continue David de Gea contract talks after current deal expires

Goalkeeper David de Gea is out of contract at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manchester United are set to continue contract discussions with David de Gea as his current deal runs out.

With lengthy talks having yet to produce a resolution, the veteran Spaniard, 32, will become a free agent on July 1.

It had been reported De Gea signed a new contract extension, only for the club to withdraw the offer and come back with different terms.

United have been linked with a move for Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana, but confirmed on Friday evening talks with De Gea remained ongoing.

“David de Gea’s contract is due to run out but discussions remain open with the long-serving keeper,” the club said at the end of an update on loan deals which were set to formally expire.

United also confirmed midfielder Marcel Sabitzer and striker Wout Weghorst would return to Bayern Munich and Burnley respectively following the conclusion of their temporary moves.

Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag has already moved to strengthen his midfield options with a deal agreed for Mason Mount with Chelsea in an initial £55million switch.