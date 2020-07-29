Manchester United ace Norman Whiteside raises £194,680 in auction for pension pot

Norman Whiteside's FA Cup medals, Northern Ireland shirt from the 1982 World Cup and Manchester United FA Cup final shirts went under the hammer

Sixty items of football memorabilia from Norman Whiteside’s career have been auctioned off at a total of £194,680, with his 1985 FA Cup winner’s medal fetching an astonishing £30,000.

It was estimated that the lots would sell between £85,050 and £141,050 but the sales far exceeded expectations.

Belfast man Whiteside scored 68 goals in 278 First Division appearances for Manchester United and Everton before being forced into retirement aged only 26 due to a long-standing knee injury in 1992.

FA Cup final ball: £9,000

It was a career that shot into the history books within months of its beginning. Having made his United debut aged 16 in April 1982, just a couple of months later he would break Pele’s record to become the youngest player ever to feature at the World Cup finals; aged 17 years and 41 days.

It's a record that still stands today but while he was taking to the pitch in Spain, he was earning just £250 a week at Old Trafford.

FA cup final shirt: £23,000

Whiteside said he was "really delighted with the outcome" and thanked everyone involved.

"This will go a long way to subsidise my pension that I never really had when I was a player," he said.

Whiteside decided to cash in on much of the memorabilia during his playing days.

FA Cup winners medal: £30,000

“No one's pressurised me to do it, but now I'm 55 I want to make sure that all my pension provisions are in place,” he previously explained.

At Wednesday's auction, which was hosted online by Ewbank’s auctioneers in Surrey, 60 lots were sold in a near two-hour session.

The lot that fetched this biggest prize was Whiteside’s FA Cup winner’s medal from 1985 when Manchester United beat Everton 1-0 thanks to a goal scored by the Northern Ireland international.

Norman Whiteside in 1985 cup final

It was estimated that the unique piece of memorabilia would sell anywhere between £10,000 and £15,000 but that was shattered when the winning buyer placed an unmatched £30,000 bid.

The red United shirt he wore that day was also sold for £23,000 - after it was estimated to sell between £4,000 to £6,000.

Michel Platini shirt: £7,500

Whiteside’s 1983 FA Cup winner’s medal was the second most successful lot after it was auctioned off for £24,000.

In that particular Wembley outing, he became the youngest ever goalscorer in an FA Cup final at 18-years-old when the Red Devils defeated Bright and Hove Albion 4-0 in a replay.

Norman Whiteside in action in the World Cup

In one of the auction’s biggest surprises, the white Northern Ireland shirt Whiteside wore during the country’s match against Yugoslavia at the 1982 World Cup was sold for £18,000 - £10,000 more than the highest estimate.

Another notable football item in the auction was a Juventus home shirt worn by France international Michel Platini, which sold for £7,500. Whiteside had swapped his United shirt with Platini after a game between the two footballing giants.

Alastair McCrea from Ewbank’s said the auction was a "phenomenal result".

"A really fantastic outcome. We are really pleased," he said.